COSBY—Cosby High School has had numerous former players turn to the coaching side after their playing days are over at their alma mater.
Those coaches such as Cody Lowe and Kevin Hall have turned their teams into a successful program for the Cosby faithful. That only speaks to the pride the small but boastful community holds.
For the 2021 season, the Eagles brought on another former player turned coach, Tylor Rich.
Rich played all four years for the Cosby varsity soccer team, and was given the nod to coach his alma mater for the 2021 season.
“I didn’t get hired until the start of the spring,” Rich said. “Next year we will get to start sooner. We didn’t get as early of a start as most teams so we look forward to getting more touches on the ball next season.”
With such a short notice, Cosby added a match on Thursday night for the seniors who were stepping on the field one last time on The Hill.
Cocke County accepted the invitation and used the game to see where they are at as a team headed into the district tournament.
“Well the game was kinda thrown in there last minute for sure,” Cocke County assistant coach Darius Collins said. “Coach Rich contacted me about possibly setting up a game after their opponent for their senior night cancelled last minute. And we were happy to be able to be available to help them be able to celebrate senior night for those seniors.”
Cocke County held the Eagles in check, as it walked out victorious with a 3-0 win on Cosby’s Senior night.
“We will definitely miss our seniors,” Rich said. “Heriberto (Gonzalez) was an excellent keeper for our team. Losing Heriberto will hurt us but we’re in the process of getting more younger guys to commit to playing for us next season.”
Being a small school has its disadvantages at times, but Rich continues to look ahead at bringing more talent to his roster.
“We had two seniors who had never played soccer before this year,” Rich said. “It took them a moment to learn how the game works but towards the end of the season they showed improvement.
“I’m hoping at least we have about 14 kids come out next year. We’re a really small school and there’s a couple schools in our district that I know we can compete against when we have the numbers.”
In the first half of the match, Cocke County’s offense had the Eagles on their heels.
Cocke County’s Anthony Steinbacher led the Fighting Cocks with two goals in the first half to leave The Hill with a 3-0 win over Cosby.
