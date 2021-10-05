MARYVILLE—The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is set to return to Smoky Mountain Speedway on Friday, October 8. The $20,000 to win race is expected to draw many of the nation’s top dirt late model drivers.
The October 8 race is the make-up race for the July 10 race that was rained out. The July 9 race was cancelled. This will be the only time in 2021 to see the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Smoky Mountain Speedway.
The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be on hand as their 2021 season winds down. Tim McCreadie is the current series points leader. Hudson O’Neal will look to cut into that lead as well as Jimmy Owens, who has moved into third in the point standings. Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Bronson, Mike Marlar, Josh Richards, Shane Clanton, Ricky Thorton Jr., Tyler Erb, and Earl Pearson Jr. are other series regulars looking to cash in at Smoky Mountain Speedway.
Other scheduled drivers include Brandon Overton, Scott Bloomquist, Chris Ferguson, Spencer Hughes, Stormy Scott, Donald McIntosh, and many more.
Also racing on Friday, Oct. 8 will be the 602 Red Clay Series for $1,500 to win and the 604 late models also for $1,500 to win.
All gates will open at noon. The drivers meeting is set for 7 p.m. with hot laps, time trials, and racing action beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Grandstand ticket prices on Saturday, July 10 are $35 for adults. Kids 11 and under are free. Tier parking tickets are $45 for adults, with kids 11 and under free. Pit passes are $45 for adults, kids 11 and under are $20. Pre-race tickets are available at MyRacePass.com. Anyone with a ticket stub or armband from July 10 can use it for admittance on October 8.
Chairs will only be allowed on the concrete areas of the grandstands. Small seat-backs and cushions are permitted elsewhere. Fans that are using large chairs are asked to use the top rows to prevent blocking others view. Anyone wanting a seat on the concrete bleachers are asked to get to the track early. There will be an overflow seating area available in the grassy area next to the turn 4 grandstands.
