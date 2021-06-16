KNOXVILLE—The Tennessee baseball program had five players earn ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region honors, as voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Junior right-handed pitcher Chad Dallas, junior third baseman Jake Rucker and senior shortstop Liam Spence were named First Team Southeast All-Region, while junior second baseman Max Ferguson and sophomore outfielder Jordan Beck were second-team selections.
Tennessee's five All-Region selections mark its most in a single season in program history, surpassing the previous high of four (2000, 2005, 2006, 2019). None of this year's selections had been previously selected to an All-Region team.
The Vols' Friday night starter all season long, Dallas has started 16 games for the Vols and has posted an 11-1 record in the process. The Orange, Texas, native has recorded 118 strikeouts—eighth most in a single season in program history. Dallas' 11 wins are the most by any Tennessee pitcher since 2005 and he's currently tied for sixth in program history in single-season victories.
Rucker, who has already been named a Collegiate Baseball News All-American and First Team All-SEC selection, has put together his best season as a Vol in 2021. Entering the College World Series, Rucker leads the team and ranks 11th in the nation in hits (88), ranks second on the team in batting average (.331) and is third on the team in RBIs (55).
Another First Team All-SEC selection, Spence established himself as Tennessee's most reliable hitter for much of the season. The team leader in batting average (.339), Spence has 80 hits this season and an SEC-leading .477 on-base percentage. He also leads the team with 63 runs scored and has drawn 53 walks this year—fifth most in the nation.
Ferguson and Beck have also had impressive years for the Big Orange. Ferguson's 12 homers and 46 RBI ranks fourth on the team while Beck is tied for the team lead in home runs with 15 and ranks 14th in the nation in with a team-high 63 runs batted in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.