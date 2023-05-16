NEWPORT — On Monday afternoon, a light rain sprinkled over Larry Williams Stadium as CCHS track coach Daniel Dudley observed practice.
Just like last week, his perspective showed a far different view than what has been present for most of this season.
The number of team members present was whittled from 40-plus to 22 prior to sectionals.
Now that sectionals are over, the new number of practice participants is even smaller: six.
Such is the case with the state meet on the horizon, as CCHS track athletes Jenna Pittman, Jessi Swanger, Bethelle Rush, Kricket Murray and Mariah Cruz will compete in Murfreesboro next Tuesday with Emily Pineiro listed as the relay alternate.
It is the third time in as many years that Cocke County will be sending athletes to the state meet, something for which Dudley is particularly proud.
“I think it shows we’re going to compete on a state-wide level — and that’s an expectation now,” Dudley said. “We’re not satisfied with where we’re at. We want to start competing at a team level at state, and the more athletes you send, the better chance you have at that.“
Pittman will compete in the 3200-meter event, Swanger will run the 200-meter, and Pittman will also serve as one part of a four-person 4x800 relay team that also consists of Rush, Murray and Cruz.
Dudley dove into each individual participant, explaining what he hopes to see in the coming days.
“Jessi in the 200, she’s the fifth seed, and I’d like to see her continually progress and would like to see another PR out of her,” said Dudley. “She’s a junior, so with her, I think that and to get fifth or to creep up in that fourth spot is realistic. And we want to see that time drop. That would set her up really nice for next year.”
Swanger started the season at 27.7 seconds in her event, though she has dropped time to the point that Dudley wants to see her reach 26.3 at state.
“Man, she’s just worked her tail off,” said Dudley. “Gotten into the weight room a bit, and she’s just been a driven kid this year.”
Pittman has been equally driven, as she along with every other CCHS track participant will achieve All-State status so long as they finish their respective events next week.
For Pittman, that achievement would put her as an All-State runner in both cross country and track, a goal for which she has long been aiming in her senior year.
“It’s pretty impressive,” said Dudley. “Just how she’s taken care of her body, remained healthy, because the wear and tear on a distance runner can take its toll. She’s such a disciplined young lady, and her career is not over. Carson Newman is getting a good one.”
Dudley expressed similar sentiments about other state participants, Cruz and Murray — both of whom have experienced quite a change through this season.
“Two of those kids, Mariah Cruz and Kricket Murray, started out as sprinters,” said Dudley. “And Mariah, at the beginning transitioned into the 800, and Kricket did at the end of the season.
“To do what they’ve done in that short of a time is pretty impressive. Another year of training under Coach Boring, and the sky is the limit for those athletes.”
Finally, Dudley addressed Rush — whom he called a “pleasant surprise” this season — and Pineiro, who is listed as the alternate.
“She’s got an excellent future,” he said of Rush. “She’s been a key cog in that 4x800, she finished sixth overall in the section in the 3200.
“Last year, (Pineiro) was on a good trajectory but ran into some injuries at the end of the season. She’s going to be our alternate and has been a tremendous teammate.
“A great asset to this team. We’ve got to fill Jenna’s shoes, and I think Emily is going to help do that.”
After digging deeper into the task at hand, though, Dudley took a look back at the sectional round that propelled some to state — and brought an end to 16 athletes’ seasons across the Cocke County roster.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said, “for kids that have poured their heart and soul into this program. But we’re happy for the ones moving on, and it’s the reward for the hard work they put in. We want them to be competitive.”
Swanger, Pittman and the 4x800 team all notched third-place finishes Saturday at Tennessee’s Tom Black Track, notching times of 26.46 seconds in the 200-meter, 11:30.96 in the 3200-meter and 10:21.27 in the relay, respectively.
Those results were good enough to send Swanger, Pittman and the relay team on to state, with several girls coming close to the cut en route to a seventh-place finish overall in the section.
“Probably one of our highest finishes ever in a sectional meet,” said Dudley. “They represented our school and community very well.”
Rush notched a sixth-place finish in the 3200-meter event, while Mariah Thornton hit a new personal best in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles with times of 18.13 and 54.26 and 12th-place finishes each time.
The 4x200 team came achingly close to a state berth, battling what Dudley called “tremendous adversity” for a fifth-place finish and a time of 1:50.30.
The 4x400 team collected a fourth-place finish with a time of 4:18.64, and Sallie Shelton set a new personal best in triple jump as she and Jasmine Norton hit lengths of 29 feet and 9.25 inches and 26 feet and 5.75 inches, respectively.
Dixie Hammonds placed 23rd in discus with a distance of 64 feet and five inches, while Daiah Simpson set a new personal record in shot put with a sixth-place finish of 30 feet and 2.75 inches.
In their achievements, the girls’ 4x400 and 4x200 teams set new school records despite not clinching spots in Murfreesboro.
The same went for the boys’ 4x800 team with a fifth-place finish of 8:49.75.
Also on the boys’ side, Daniel Price finished 19th in the 200-meter with a time of 24.65 and 18th in long jump with a distance of 19 feet and 1.25 inches.
Alex Fine notched a new best in the 800-meter, finishing eighth with a time of 2:04.90, and Alejandro Ayala finished 16th with a time of 2:14.14.
Evan Miller notched 15th place in the 3200-meter event with a time of 11:44.04, and Cameron Ingle placed 18th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.17 seconds.
Finally, Jacob Robertson placed 10th in shot put with a distance of 41 feet, 8 inches.
Robertson is one that has experienced a change in mindset this year, something that Dudley is excited to see bloom next season.
“It should give us a ton of confidence,” he said. “We return three of the girls’ 4x200, so they will have a state or bust mentality next year. Our kids expect success and are not shocked by it when it happens, and that’s the continuation of growing as a program.”
