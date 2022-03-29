The Lady Red faced a tough Cherokee team on the softball field Tuesday evening. Cherokee pounded out 12 hits in the game and claimed a 12-5 win over Cocke County.
Haley Vigil, Cherokee's leadoff hitter, was the Lady Red's worst nightmare. Vigil had three home runs in the game and five RBIs. Cocke County had several opportunities throughout the game but failed to capitalize as they would strand multiple runners in scoring position.
The loss moved Cocke County to 1-7 on the year and 1-5 in conference play. The Lady Red will travel to Gatlinburg-Pittman Friday afternoon for a game against the Lady Highlanders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.