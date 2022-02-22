It was a less than stellar start for the Lady Red Monday evening as they met the Cherokee Lady Chiefs in the consolation game of the District 2-3A Tournament.
Still feeling the disappointment from their loss in the semifinals to the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils, Cocke County struggled to find a spark. That changed late in the second quarter thanks to a 12-4 run that helped propel the Lady Red to a dominant 71-44 win.
Postseason play will continue for the Lady Red on Friday as they travel to Sullivan East for a Region 1-3A Tournament quarterfinal game.
(0) comments
