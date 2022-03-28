The Lady Eagles and Sevier County Lady Bears battled it out on the softball field Monday evening in a non-district matchup on The Hill. Cosby overcame several errors and less than enthusiastic play to make the game interesting, but they would fall to the Lady Bears, 8-6.
Down 6-2 heading in the bottom of the fifth, Cosby would rally to put three runs on the board. Chloe Hance led off the inning with a single, and Reese Michaels followed suit with a single of her own. Shylee Weeks was next to the plate and blasted a ball to left center to plate Hance and Michaels.
With the Lady Eagles down two, Kaymen Moss lined a ball at the Sevier County shortstop who threw the ball wide of the bag at first, which allowed Weeks to score from second. Back-to-back strikeouts would end the inning and negate any momentum the Lady Eagles were building. They would push a run across in the sixth before three strikeouts ended the game in the seventh.
District play will begin for Cosby on Friday night when they welcome the Hancock Lady Indians to town. First pitch in that game will be tossed at 5:30 p.m.
