COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—Tennessee basketball freshman Kennedy Chandler has accepted an invitation to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp.
A five-star newcomer and recent enrollee from Memphis, Tennessee, Chandler is among 27 chosen participants, age 19 or younger, who will compete June 20-22 at TCU Fort Worth, Texas, in hopes of being named to the 12-member team that will represent the USA at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup for Men.
