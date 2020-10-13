An important message regarding the Newport Plain Talk Football Contest this season:
In our weekend edition that ran on Saturday/Sunday, Oct. 10-11, a misprint was made on the contest page. Rather than the games meant to be picked for this week, the page that run the week prior was accidentally printed again.
For those playing in the NPT Football Contest this year, please see page 9B of today’s paper for the corrected page and list of games that should be picked.
Any entry forms submitted that have the incorrect games listed will be thrown out.
The Newport Plain Talk formally apologizes for the mixup made and any inconvenience it may have caused, and thanks its dedicated readers for their participation in one of its most popular events held each year.
