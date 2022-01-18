The Cocke County Fighting Cocks basketball team returned home Friday evening after a long road stretch that included a tournament over the holiday.
It was a low scoring affair for most of the game, but CCHS capitalized on a strong fourth quarter to claim a 49-35 district victory over the Claiborne County Bulldogs.
Rolando Campos led the team is scoring with 12 points in the game. Campos had the hot hand for the Big Red most of the evening. He, along with Major Woods, Jordan Woods and Lakkin France, put on a clinic in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter to secure the victory. The group would score 19 of the teams 21 points in the final frame.
