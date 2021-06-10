ROCK HILL, S.C.—The South Atlantic Conference Athletic Trainers Committee has selected the Carson-Newman athletic training staff as the 2020-21 Athletic Training Staff of the Year, the League announced Wednesday.
"Our sports medicine staff ensures that our student-athletes receive world-class health care services to achieve their competitive goals," Carson-Newman Vice President for Athletics Matt Pope said. "While that in and of itself would be enough for them to be deserving of this honor, what they managed to pull off during the middle of a global pandemic is nothing short of astonishing and deserving of the highest praise. We are proud of the leadership that this staff has shown under the direction of Mike Van Bruggen during this global pandemic while preparing for future seasons to come. It is an honor that our SAC peers would vote for our sports medicine staff as the 2021 SAC Sports Medicine Staff of the Year. We are fortunate to have these very talented and selfless health care providers within our halls."
Led by Director of Sports Medicine Mike Van Bruggen, the Eagle athletic training staff features nine certified athletic trainers: Becky Cate, Brwyan Campbell, Nick Bianco, Kelly Brock, Nathan Sommers, Dan Harrison, Lacie Geisel, Kelsey Roy and Maria Mueller. They provide medical coverage for Carson-Newman's 21 intercollegiate athletic teams. In addition to covering the Carson-Newman athletic teams, the athletic training staff served as the host trainers for the 2021 SAC Baseball Championship and the NCAA Women's Basketball Southeast Regional.
The award is voted on by the South Atlantic Conference Athletic Trainers Committee.
