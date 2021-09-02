To say this Friday is important for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks would be a massive understatement.
This week is undoubtedly a big one for Cocke County, as the Fighting Cocks will look for their first victory of the 2021 season on Friday against Heritage (KICKOFF: 7 p.m., RADIO: 97.9 FM, 1270 AM WLIK).
Both Cocke County (0-2) and Heritage (0-2) will have several common goals coming into their week three matchup.
Having allowed 40-plus points through each of their first two matchups, both teams’ defenses will look to stop the bleeding when they face off on Friday. On the opposite side of the ball, each of their offenses have struggled to find their footing through the first two games of the year, as both programs have just one touchdown to show for through eight quarters of play.
“It’s extremely important for our guys to see some success and keep them excited,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “Our guys are still engaged and competing, but we know they’re frustrated too. We’ve got to find a way to fight through adversity and get a win.”
Most importantly, though, both squads will be vying for a 1-0 start in region play on Friday. The winner of this week’s matchup will have a massive leg up on the race for the postseason, as both expect to still be playing in November.
“This is what we’ve centered our goals around,” Dykes said. “Obviously our goal is to make the playoffs every season, and in order to do that you’ve got to win your region games. I expect a physical game. I’ve known coach (Tim) Hammontree for a while, and I know he’ll have his guys prepared for a battle.”
The fortunate news for Cocke County is starting quarterback Baylor Baxter is set to return this week. He sat out last week’s matchup against Jefferson County after incurring a first-half concussion in the team’s week one contest at Cherokee.
Baxter atones for half of Cocke County’s lone touchdown this season, which came on a 49-yard throw to Brazen Stewart in week one.
“We fully expect to have Baylor back this week,” Dykes said. “It’s going to be extremely important for our offense to have him back. There’s no hiding the fact he’s one of the most important components to our offense, right now.”
The unit’s production is statistically better with the junior signal-caller taking snaps, but the key to the Fighting Cocks’ ability to move the ball and put points on the board won’t be solved by just getting their QB1 back.
CCHS has been ravaged by contact tracing protocols and injuries since the season began. By the end of Friday night’s game against Jefferson County, Dykes counted over 15 players that were sidelined for one reason or another.
Roster attrition has been an issue through Dykes’ first two years with the program, but he still remains hopeful the team is on the cusp of reversing their fortunes as it comes to being healthy and available.
“Right now the most important thing for us is continuity,” Dykes said. “We’ve still yet to have a week of practice with a full compliment of players. I think we’ve got the potential to be a good football team once we’re at full strength.
“We expect to get some guys back this week, which will be a big help. We’ve been in double-digits for guys out each week, but I think this week we could work that down to single digits. That would be a big help.”
Getting healthy on the offensive line would provide the biggest boost to an offense that’s struggled to take off through two games this season.
The team has slowly run out of bodies to field a unit up front, which has made the biggest difference in the offense’s inability to move the chains and put up points.
“Getting healthy up front will be vital to our success on offense,” Dykes said. “If we can get some continuity there I feel very confident in Baylor and our skill players’ ability to move the ball.
“With some luck I expect we’ll have three of our five starting linemen available on Friday. We’ll be missing some reserves and starters, but we’ve got some guys we feel we can plug in and help us up front.”
Defensively, it’s been more of the same. Just all over the field.
From moving safeties up into the box at linebacker, putting together a make-shift defensive line or filling out the secondary with underclassmen — many of which were playing middle school ball last season — Dykes and third-year defensive coordinator Jeff Howard have experienced it all through just two weeks this season.
“We’re still having to kind of move guys around to piece together a defense, but not as much as we have these first two weeks,” Dykes said. “Getting a couple of guys helps. I think this week will be the first we should have a full compliment of linebackers, which excites us.
“It’s been frustrating. We had high hopes with the freshmen class we brought in adding to our depth, but instead they’ve been thrust into starting roles. At one point on Friday we had five freshmen and three sophomores in the game. That’s without even playing a JV game.”
