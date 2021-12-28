DAYTONA BEACH, FLA.—The Lady Red basketball team traveled to Florida over the weekend to participate in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic. The Sunshine Classic is a High School Basketball Tournament that takes place annually from December 27-30.
Monday morning action kicked off with the Lady Red taking on the Lady Eagles of North Bullitt. The Lady Eagles traveled from Shepherdsville, Kentucky to participate in the tournament.
The brief rest over the holiday didn’t stop any of the momentum the Lady Red has built over the first quarter of the season. Cocke County cruised past North Bullitt to claim a 59-29 victory.
Leading the way for the Lady Red was Paige Niethammer with 21 points. The first quarter of action was the most productive for Cocke County as they scored 26 points in the opening frame.
Camryn Halcomb had the hot hand early in the game knocking down two 3-pointers to give the Lady Red the early lead. Sydney Clevenger added a 3-pointer of her own to help the scoring effort. Cocke County held a 21-point lead heading into the second quarter.
Both teams had a less than impressive second period as offense was hard to come by. Jaylen Cofield and Halle Kitchen hit the only baskets CCHS would make in the quarter, but Clevenger and Halcomb each added in a free throw.
The struggles for North Bullitt would continue as they could only find four points in the period.
CCHS went into the locker room at the half with a commanding 32-9 lead. The third quarter of play proved to be much like the second as the Lady Red were left searching for a spark on offense.
Niethammer knocked down a 3-pointer early in the frame, but the Lady Red could only scatter six points around the remaining minutes of the quarter. The Lady Eagles found a small glimmer of hope after posting 11 points in the third period. Those hopes would be dashed as the Lady Red offense sprung back to life in the fourth quarter.
Niethammer knocked down another three to get the ball rolling for CCHS. She would equal her first quarter total with another eight points in the closing frame.
Gracie Gregg, Abby Niethammer, Shakyra Reed and Cofield would each chip in points to outscore the Lady Eagles 18-11 to finish the fourth quarter.
CCHS (59): Paige Niethammer 21, Camryn Halcomb 9, Sydney Clevenger 6, Jaylen Cofield 6, Halle Kitchen 5, Shakyra Reed 4, Gracie Gregg 4, Abby Niethammer 2, Adisen McNealy 2.
North Bullitt (29): Downey 7, Thorpe 5, Dawson 4, Heimann 4, McKnight 3, Chapman 2, Bauer 2, Soutar 2.
