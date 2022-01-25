NEWPORT—The Lady Red hit several free throws late in the fourth quarter Monday evening to secure a 60-54 victory over the Lady Falcons of Volunteer High School.
Cocke County held a decent lead for most of the evening on their home court. Midway through the fourth quarter Volunteer started to knock down shots in a comeback attempt.
The Lady Red held a 52-45 lead with just under 6 minutes remaining in play. They would see that lead dwindle all the way down to four with just 51 seconds remaining in play.
Gracie Gregg led the Lady Red in scoring with 20 points for the game. She would also go 3-for-4 from the free throw line in the closing seconds to cement the victory for CCHS. He senior counterpart, Sydney Clevenger, would go 2-for-4 from the charity stripe to add to the Lady Red’s closing total.
The Lady Red were their usual dominant selves in the first quarter of play. Clevenger got the ball rolling for CCHS with two 3-pointers early in the period. Junior Paige Niethammer battled in paint to secure six points in the early going. It was a special night for another CCHS player who reached an impressive milestone in her career. Senior Camryn Halcomb needed just six points in the contest to reach the 1,000 point mark. She would secure that amount in the first quarter. Halcomb became the second Lady Red player to reach the milestone this season.
CCHS jumped out to a 22-10 lead on Volunteer who was led by Veda Barton. The sophomore center battled with Niethammer in the paint and carried her team in scoring with 36 points.
Second quarter action saw Barton continue her dominance in the post. She would score 12 of the 16 points posted in the period by the Lady Falcons.
Gregg helped steady the ship for the Lady Red in the quarter reaching the basket with ease. Her eight points in the second helped Cocke County maintain its early lead. At the half the Lady Red led by 10 at 36-26.
Volunteer continued to feed Barton in the second half. She would score six points on shots in the paint as CCHS struggled to combat her height.
Undeterred, the Lady Red would continue to make progress by reaching the free throw line. The would go 6-for-8 in the third quarter alone on their way to 12 in the period. It was 48-39 Lady Red heading in the final quarter of play.
Things got interesting in the quarter when Volunteer started to chip away at the Lady Red lead. Barton’s presence was felt in the paint once again as she would score eight points in the quarter.
An Elsie McKinney 3-pointer was the fire starter for the Lady Red defense that had slacked off slightly in the closing frame. An intense exchange between Gregg and a Volunteer player led to a technical foul call on the Lady Falcons. Gregg went 1-for-2 at the line following the call. The defensive pressure stepped up once again when Clevenger picked the pocket of a Volunteer player and found Gregg at half court for an outlet pass. Gregg was fouled on a shot near the basket and knocked down both free throws as the game had gone under a minute to play. The Lady Red were able to ride the clock in the closing seconds to claim a six point victory.
CCHS (60): Gracie Gregg 20, Paige Niethammer 14, Camryn Halcomb 11, Sydney Clevenger 10, Jaylen Cofield 4, Destiny Reece 1.
VOLUNTEER (54): Veda Barton 36, Elsie McKinney 7, Audrey Evans 5, Naomi Strickland 4, Kendra Huff 2.
