GRAINGER — In the top of the second inning on Wednesday, Cocke County almost benefitted from a serious Brady Smith jam.
With several scouts on hand and the Grizzlies up 1-0, the Grainger starter and Virginia Tech commitment walked three batters — two with two outs — to load the bases for the Fighting Cocks.
Then Smith whipped three straight strikes to end the inning, promptly removing himself from a potentially dangerous situation.
“He worked himself into trouble,” said 13-year CCHS coach Andy Chrisman, “and worked himself right back out of it. He is a special kid and did what those guys do by bearing down a little bit. He just made great pitches.”
Smith continued his work by tossing a no-hitter, holding Cocke County (0-2) scoreless through five innings of work.
Grainger, meanwhile, capitalized on some defensive lapses by CCHS to win 10-0 — the Roosters’ second run-ruled loss to Grainger in as many days, following a 12-0 loss in Tuesday’s season opener.
Following the loss, Chrisman held a long meeting with his team in left field.
“I told them I was proud of them for getting off the deck and fighting,” he said. “Coming in here, you know what you’re getting with Brady. He’s outstanding. And I thought the majority of our offense fought, at least. Our approach wasn’t always great. But the intent was there. They didn’t just roll over, they came in here and fought, and I was proud of them for that.”
“Now,” Chrisman added, “that being said, we still didn’t play a very smart game. Defensively we were all out of whack. Didn’t run any of our pick plays. Cuts and relays were bad. We just didn’t do what we’re capable of doing. There are plenty of things within our control that we are not doing a good job of controlling.”
Cocke County did get a solid performance out of starter Isaac Dorsey, who went toe-to-toe with Smith for a bit.
Dorsey finished the night at six hits and seven runs allowed with seven errors, three walks and seven strikeouts through four innings of work.
Dylan Jackson gave up three runs on three hits with three errors, as many walks and a strikeout in relief.
“Dorsey threw a great game and gave us a chance to win,” said Chrisman. “We just didn’t do enough to help him. Would have liked to have seen us get to their bullpen there and seeing what we could have done, but couldn’t get out of the fifth.”
Chrisman did note that he wants to see more aggressiveness at the plate, especially early against talents such as Smith.
“We’re still letting too many fastballs in the zone go by,” he said. “When you get these guys like Brady, you better be aggressive on the fastball because you don’t want to hit that slider. It’s sharp.”
On the defensive mistakes, Chrisman noted that the Fighting Cocks will regroup going forward.
“We’ve got to go back to work,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s just the inexperience or what, but most of these guys have played enough baseball that they ought to know before the ball is put in play what they’re going to do with it.
“So we’ll get back to work, review our situations, make sure we’re all on the same page and we’ve just got to execute better.”
Cocke County was set to take on Seymour on Friday. Barring any game-related weather issues, the results of that contest will be available online and in the newsletter next week.
