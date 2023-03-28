KNOXVILLE — Cocke County softball has endured a complicated season thus far.
Through the chaos, the Lady Red have only suffered only one loss — if you can even count it considering the shortened nature of its tournament games last weekend, the final one of which took far more than a win away from CCHS.
Junior Mekiah Reed suffered a season-ending injury against Karns, as she broke her ankle and the membrane within her foot and tore her Achilles tendon — all in one slide into second base against the Beavers.
“I think it was another first-inning injury,” said coach Danny Lee Hartsell, referring back to Adisen McNealy’s first-inning scare — which has since been deemed an overextended ligament — against Greeneville. “(Reed) hit a ball, she went to slide into second, and there wasn’t anything dirty or ugly about it. She just caught it right on the base, and we carried her over to the trainer, who told us we might want to go ahead and get it checked out.”
The result put an early end to the junior’s 2023 campaign, one in which she has already been a catalyst for Cocke County.
“She comes in when we need her, situational stuff,” said Shakyra Reed, Mekiah’s sister and teammate. “And the team loves her. She’s pretty funny.”
“Hopefully she heals soon,” Shakyra added. “We miss her out here. I think most of us are just worried about her health right now for next season.”
While Reed’s injury was the most significant for Cocke County on Friday, it was not the only one.
Maddie Kinkead was hit by a ball during warmups Friday, and Hartsell said that since there was no fracture to her eye, he hopes to have her back by this Friday’s conference matchup against Cherokee.
“But who knows if we will or not,” he added.
Granted, all of these injuries — McNealy, Reed and Kinkead — have come after CCHS sophomore pitcher Keilee Presley was injured in a preseason car accident, putting her at risk if she even played this season.
“So that put me in a wrinkle before the season even started,” said Hartsell with a chuckle.
Still, the Lady Red have clawed their way to an 8-1 record so far — including the Karns loss and time-shortened wins over Anderson County and Fulton, as well as a 16-1 win over Knox Catholic on Monday.
The record has paid tribute to Hartsell’s team thus far, as they have continued to battle despite having just 11 available players against the Irish.
“11 girls over here, it’s hard,” said Hartsell. “But they find a way to do it. It starts at the top of the order and goes all the way down to the bottom.”
That was indeed true on Monday, as Shakyra Reed drove in five runs on two hits to help power the Lady Red past Catholic.
Paige Niethammer also had a strong outing at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Two different players — Reed and Jailah Ensley — scored three runs apiece, while four more — Kirsten Moore, Ceegee McNealy, Brooklyn Devotie and Jansyn Ensley — had two runs each.
“We’re hitting it really well,” said Hartsell, “and that’s what the difference is.”
But how have the Lady Red’s hats stayed hot this season?
“They’ve worked their butt or in the cage,” said Hartsell. “But it also helps when you score a few runs like that and our defense does a great job.”
Hailee Hartsell dominated in the circle, allowing just one run with two hits and eight strikeouts in four innings of work.
“When you can get eight strikeouts in 12 outs, that’s pretty good,” Hartsell added. “Catholic is a really good team — they’re better than what they played (Monday). But they made a lot of errors, which, we put a lot of pressure on people with small ball and doing those little things.”
Cocke County will look to continue with those small details moving forward, as CCHS has matchups against Carter and Unaka on Wednesday and Thursday before it hosts Cherokee for a conference game Friday.
And considering how well his team has started, Hartsell hopes that — depleted roster or not — the success doesn’t stop anytime soon.
“With the competition we scheduled, I really didn’t expect it,” he said. “I expected this to be a late April, first of May jump. That’s what I told them our goal was. But man, to finish region runner-up last year, they got a taste of it. So when the season started and I got those basketball girls in, I mean it was starting right off the bat.
“They’ve put in the work. They’re great, coachable kids, and that’s the success. We’ve just got to keep it up. I hope it’s not too early and that we don’t start fading out toward the end of the year.”
