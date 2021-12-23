The Tennessee Titans’ grip is slipping not only on a high seed in the AFC but also on the AFC South title that appeared wrapped up on Halloween.
Here comes the streaking San Francisco 49ers on a short week looking to improve their own wild-card hopes — or better — in the final Thursday night game of the NFL season.
The Titans (9-5) have no time to second-guess what might have been. Not with three games remaining needing a combination of either two of their own wins, two losses by Indianapolis or a combination of one each to wrap up their second straight division title.
Better yet, they just need a win after losing three of the past four, the most recent a 19-13 loss in Pittsburgh.
