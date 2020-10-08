COSBY—The last five weeks have been tough for the Cosby High Eagles, but none more so than last week.
Heading into week eight of the high school football season, the Eagles will look to get a win back after suffering a five-game losing skid when they travel to Claiborne on Friday night (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: WLIK.net)
Last week was easily the toughest for the program, and those that surround it. Not only because of a defeat at the hands of South Greene, but because the community suffered two major losses before Friday night’s game even kicked off.
Fortunately there was some silver lining by the end of the week.
Despite the loss to the Rebels last week, after Sullivan North lost to Hampton the Eagles are now secured in this year’s postseason, regardless of how the rest of the year plays out.
It’s the first time since the 2011 season that the Eagles will be in the Tennessee State Football Playoffs.
“I would have liked to have earned it, and I feel like we would have this year,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “Either way, though, it’s a great opportunity for our kids and the program to be in the playoffs.”
Hall led Cosby (1-5) in its last trip to the playoffs, as well. That year ended in a first round defeat to Onieda, and was the team’s first trip to the postseason since 2008.
The 2020 season faced so much unknown before it ever got close to kicking off.
Over the summer, a season remained in question going into the month of August. With a collaborative effort put forth by the TSSAA and Gov. Bill Lee in the lead-up to the season, teams across the state now enter the eighth week of the year.
Some schools have still had their issues along the way, but the fact the season has been allowed to roll on and teams are beginning to learn they’ll have a postseason destination is nothing but a positive sign to come out of a year surrounded by so much uncertainty.
“I feel like we’ve done a good job between both our players and coaches,” Hall said. “We’ve done all the things we’ve needed to do to have been able to play each week. Getting this deep into the season I’m optimistic we’ll be able to play a full schedule.”
For Cosby, up next on the schedule is a Claiborne Bulldogs team that’s been on a roll this season.
Claiborne (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season last week, a 40-27 defeat at the hands of Johnson County.
That loss likely won’t slow down the progress the program has made since last year.
The Bulldogs wrapped up the 2019 season with a 3-7 record. Among their seven losses, one came against the Eagles in a 35-24 showdown on The Hill.
“They won’t be too happy to see us when we roll in,” Hall said. “We got one up on them last year, and I certainly don’t think they were expecting us to. I expect to get their best on Friday.”
Through six games, Claiborne enters Friday’s contest averaging over 38 points per game. Before falling to Johnson County last week, the Bulldogs had scored at least 40 points in all but one game.
“They have a lot of athletes that are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Hall said. “They’ve got a quarterback that we must be able to stop in their option game. Keeping him contained and not allowing him to get loose will be key to slowing them down.
Hall has clamored for drier weather since the season began in order to afford his offense a chance to work in its short passing game to help open up the offense.
With fall weather finally moving into the area, should get that chance on Friday.
Moving the ball could prove to be a tall task against the Bulldogs. Having options will be crucial for the Eagles, as they get set to take on a Claiborne defense that — up until last week — had only allowed 26 points through its first five games of the season.
“Their strength is in the secondary,” Hall said. “We’d like to control the line of scrimmage, first and foremost, but being able to throw the ball would benefit our run game. We’ve still got to work on taking pressure off Hunter (Workman), and going up against this defense will be a challenge to do so.”
Workman continued to be the team’s leading offensive producer in last week’s loss to South Greene. He atoned for 82 of the team’s 90 total yards of offense, as Cosby was rendered scoreless for the third consecutive week — a streak they’ll look to break in week eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.