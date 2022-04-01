NEWPORT—The Lady Red faced a tough Cherokee team on the softball field Tuesday evening. Cherokee pounded out 12 hits in the game and claimed a 12-5 win over Cocke County.
Haley Vigil, Cherokee’s leadoff hitter, was the Lady Red’s worst nightmare. Vigil had three home runs in the game and five RBIs. Cocke County had several opportunities throughout the game but failed to capitalize stranding multiple runners in scoring position. Despite hitting the ball fairly well, the first run of the game for the Lady Red wouldn’t come until the fifth inning.
Cherokee already held a commanding 11-1 lead in the game, but Cocke County was undeterred. The bottom of the sixth would be the most productive inning for the Lady Red. Kirsten Moore would record an RBI on a sacrifice fly to right to make the score 11-2. Jailah Ensley would keep the train rolling with an RBI single. The big hit in the inning came in the form of a two run triple from freshman Adisen McNealy. Paige Niethammer would fly out to end the inning and strand the seventh runner of the game.
Cherokee would add another run in the top of the sixth on a solo home run to center from Vigil. Cocke County would fail to answer over their last six outs of the game. Lady Red head coach Danny Hartsell said his team needs to find a way to play a full seven innings both offensively and defensively.
“I think we had 13 hits, but we can’t get the timely hits when we need them,” Hartsell said. “We hit it hard today, and we hit it great, but we’ve got to be able to hit it when we’ve got runners on. Eventually we’ve got to have a complete game, and I don’t know what it’s going to take. If this one is playing good this day then this one wants to struggle the next. We’ve got to find a way to put it all together.”
Cherokee’s offense didn’t rely solely on Vigil’s power bat. Bloop hits around the diamond helped the Lady Chiefs nickel-and-dime runs against Cocke County on plays that should have ended innings.
Lady Red starter Kourtney Clevenger threw a complete game, taking the loss in the contest. Hartsell hopes his team can find a way to provide backup for his senior pitcher.
“Kourtney threw the ball well today, and I think she should have got a few more strikes that she didn’t get, but so what? That’s part of it and we’ve got to fight through it. They hit the ball really well, and they’re a really good team. They haven’t lost a conference so far this season. We’re a young team, and I’m not going to live on that all year, because after they get this many games under their belt they have to grow up.”
The loss moved Cocke County to 1-7 on the year and 1-5 in conference play. They will have a break from conference play next week with games against Chuckey-Doak and Carter. Monday’s game against Chuckey-Doak will be played at home starting at 5 p.m. The next conference game for the Lady Red will be against the Lady Greene Devils of Greeneville on Monday, April 11.
