KINGSPORT — On Thursday night, each Newport Grammar team punched its second consecutive ticket to the Class A Sectional Tournament championship game.
Jerrica Lane’s Warriors won 46-20 on Thursday, turning a 20-6 halftime lead into a 26-point win over Hampton.
Tim Dockery’s team beat Johnson City University School 55-36, outscoring the Buccaneers 14-6 in the fourth quarter.
Both teams thrived on their defense, channeling that effort into run-outs and points throughout the night.
For Lane, the defensive aspect was especially meaningful given how much she has emphasized it this season.
“Defense is always the key,” she said. “It produces our offense because then you can settle in. I’ve always said that you have to score points, but your defense wins your games.”
That does not mean the Warriors did not score on the other end, though. They did.
Karmine Carmichael led the way with 19 points, while Ellie Proffitt and Meredith Grooms had nine points apiece.
“She is a leader all the way around,” said Lane of Carmichael. “She sees the floor, she’s not selfish, but she scores the points she needs to. She has told them, ‘I am going to go win these games. If you help me, you help me. If you don’t, you don’t. But I’m winning them, regardless.’
“So she’s a full-blown leader, and they respect her. If she plays well, they’re going to follow her.”
Since Lane’s current eighth-graders have played together since the sixth grade, that chemistry has been well-established in the NGS coach’s 10th season.
What has not, though? A presence in the state tournament.
Lane’s Warriors have never made that jump.
The closest they have come was just last year, when they lost in the sectional title game.
But on Saturday, the Warriors face Rogersville City — a team they handled in the area championship — with history on the line.
“Since the beginning of the year, we have preached, ‘One game at a time,’” said Lane. “And now that one game is finally here.”
The same is true for Tim Dockery’s team, which was led by Spencer Moore with 20 points.
Eli Ramsey finished with 11, and Zachary Williams notched 10.
“The game plan is to spread the floor and give (Spencer) a lane to the basket with options as he does it,” explained Dockery. “But his ability as a leader is just as important as him getting to the basket. He gets teammates involved, makes good passes and decisions.
“His leadership skills are off the charts. He’s going to be a great leader for the program he goes to next. But he really makes everybody better — and makes it a heck of a lot easier for me as a coach.”
Like Lane, Dockery praised his team’s defensive efforts — especially those of Talon Leas and Ayden Burke, who guarded the Bucs’ two best players.
“We put (Leas) man-to-man on him, then we put (Burke) man-to-man too to try to keep the ball out of their hands,” said Dockery. “They didn’t show up in the box scores, but their defense and what they did to help our team win was very important.”
So, what do the Warriors have to do to beat Jonesborough and move on to their third state tournament in as many seasons?
“We have to be able to handle their pressure,” said Dockery. “They’re a very good intercepting team. So we have to put the ball where it needs to go.”
Tip for the girls’ game is set for 1 p.m. at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport. The boys’ game will take place directly after that at 2:30.
