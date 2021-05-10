DANDRIDGE—Danny Hartsell's first foray into the postseason as a high school softball head coach couldn't have gone much better.
On Saturday the Cocke County Lady Red opened the District 2-AAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed, and topped No. 5 seed Seymour in a 6-0 shutout.
The Lady Red's victory advance them in the double elimination bracket to face top seed Jefferson County on Monday at 5 p.m.
"This is certainly a good feeling," Hartsell said. "Any win is a good win. Moving forward, would still like to see a few more hits. We still left some runners in scoring position, and we can't do that in the district tournament. We need to get them in."
Cocke County (8-17) had four hits and three RBIs on the day. Ashley Allen, Kimberly Ottinger, Paige Niethammer and Kirsten Moore all notched base hits in the win. Niethammer led the team with a pair of RBIs on the afternoon.
Kourtney Clevenger picked up the win from the circle. She had a perfect game going through the first four innings, but a late single in the fifth saw that and a no-hitter disipate.
"Kourtney came out and threw and outstanding first four innings," Hartsell said. "I really wanted that perfect game for her. I've wanted that for her all year long. I was really hoping to end it early so she could have it, but she still threw a terrific game."
Clevenger still had a phenomenal outing. She struck out two, allowed just four hits and issued no walks in the contest.
The defense played well behind her, as well.
Hartsell has been adamant of the team's potential if they cut down their errors. On Saturday they had no miscues and preserved a shutout after Seymour began to put runners on base in the final innings.
"We played some great defense behind Kourtney," Hartsell said. "Seymour got some hits on us and forced our defense to make some plays, and they did. They popped up a few in foul territory, which are free outs, and we made those plays, too."
The Lady Red put four runs on the board in the first inning, after Clevenger retired the side in order for the first of four consecutive frames.
With two on and one out, Ottinger hit a line drive that allowed her to reach on an error, allowing Kaitlin Bible to score after getting on by wearing a lead-off pitch.
Niethammer had the first of her two RBIs on a sacrifice groundout that scored Allen. Ottinger would still home after a missed pickoff attempt at second base by Seymour. Mayce Hall would got across for the final run of the frame, scoring after an error on a hard hit grounder by Clevenger.
"I told the girls to come out and put the pressure on them," Hartsell said. "I wanted to get a lead and let Kourtney throw with a lead. That's something we've not done, as the home team, all year."
Cocke County loaded the bases with one out, and had its lead runner tagged out at the plate on a fielder's choice. Niethammer still took advantage of the situation with a two-out single for an RBI to make it a 5-0 Lady Red lead after two innings.
With two on in the third, Ottinger lined a ball into right field for a one-out RBI single in the fourth for the game's final run.
Seymour put its first runners on base with a pair of singles in the fifth, but failed to get them across for a score.
In total, the Lady Eagles put five runners on in the final three innings, but only would made it as far as third base.
