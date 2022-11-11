This weekend, Victory Lanes in Newport will host the 26th annual All-Star Tournament, presented by the Newport USBC.
The event is sponsored by Tammy and Jabo Francis, and first place will garner a prize of $300.
This weekend, Victory Lanes in Newport will host the 26th annual All-Star Tournament, presented by the Newport USBC.
The event is sponsored by Tammy and Jabo Francis, and first place will garner a prize of $300.
The first natural 300 bowled by a PD entrant receives $150, and the first natural 300 bowled by an All-Star receives $150 -- each prize for one time only, resulting in the total prize for the first-place winner.
The fee to enter is $20, and the tournament will take place November 12th and 13th.
Saturday's shifts will be at 12:00 p.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday's shifts will be at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. with a roll-off to follow.
The event is welcome to all bowlers, with one Newport All-Star per lane.
The Newport All-Stars are as follows: Zan Taylor, Dwayne Evans, Mike Loveday, Tony Johnson, Gary Lovell, Bryant Ottinger, Steve Cutshaw, Kevin Keys, Mike Stepp and John Wiley.
The All-Stars are required to switch lanes each game, and all bowlers who make the Roll-Off -- which will consist of the five shift qualifiers and three top scores --will cash into the prize fund of nine dollars.
The top score in each shift will be guaranteed a spot in the Roll-Off, regardless of score.
The top score in each shift will also be guaranteed a spot in the Roll-Off, regardless of score.
The tournament will be a 9-pin, no-tap affair, and it will be run according to Pro-Am format. One's handicap will be 90% of 210, with the highest current average of 12 or more games.
Bowlers from other associations should note that verification of averages will be required.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.