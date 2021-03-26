DAYTON—Cocke County Lady Red alum Ariel Holt long made a reputation of blasting pitches in key situations during her time in the high school ranks.
It was only a matter of time before that reputation caught up to her in the collegiate ranks.
Entering her second season with the Bryan College Lions’ softball program, Holt made a lasting impact in Wednesday’s second game of a doubleheader against Milligan College.
Staring at two outs and a full count in a 1-run game, Holt blasted a ball past the warning track in a pressure-packed situation to give her team the win in walk-off fashion — a 2-RBI double to win the game — splitting the series with Milligan in a 6-5 victory to end the night.
Holt’s play pushed the Lions to a 12-10 record on the year, 9-7 in Appalachian Athletic Conference play. It also led to Milligan’s third loss of the year in the league, as the Buffs currently sit 18-4 overall.
Through 22 games this season Holt has churned out 17 hits and 15 RBIs, including Wednesday’s game-winner. She’s coming off a recent stretch were she posted 10 hits in seven games, going 10-for-22 with nine RBIs in that span.
