COSBY — On January 21, the Cosby Lady Eagles lost at Chuckey-Doak by a score of 65-36.
After that game, Lady Eagles coach Cody Lowe had three simple messages: “Trust the process, be resilient and be unselfish.”
Tuesday night, exactly 10 days removed from that loss, the Lady Eagles faced Chuckey-Doak again — this time on their own turf.
And, after following through on Lowe’s message, Cosby came away with a 65-52 win.
“I just thought we came out and played really hard,” he said. “Over there, they were the aggressor. (Tuesday), we were. We ran our sets better than we have all season, we pushed the ball in transition. Shylee was patient. Just a great team win.”
The victory cements Cosby’s turnaround following a three-game losing streak, but it also proves that the Lady Eagles have learned to play together without former point guard Kinley Coggins on the floor.
“I’m not saying everything is fixed,” said Lowe. “But it was very much a step in the right direction.”
Shylee Shelton poured in 31 points with 12 rebounds for Cosby — yet another mark on what has been an “unprecedented” season, according to Lowe.
“I would say she’s gotten 30 as many times as anybody in one year,” he said. “What’s unbelievable is the way she’s rebounding. She’s our leading rebounder by a mile, and she’s just taken her game to the next level. A complete team player.”
Aside from Shelton, Cosby saw nine-point performances from Alexis McGaha — who was 3-of-3 beyond the arc — and Madylyn Bible and Ariel Ottinger.
But the Lady Eagles also saw plenty of action
down their bench, allowing for more depth to develop this season.
“We’re still making some silly turnovers,” summarized Lowe. “But we’re playing hard, so I can live with it.”
On the boys’ side, effort has not been a question either.
Still, Brian Stewart’s Eagles came into Tuesday’s matchup knowing it would be tough — and it was.
Following a halftime break that saw Cosby trailing 39-33, the Black Knights outscored the Eagles 52-23 in the second half for a 91-56 win.
“They are one of the best teams in all of 2A,” said Stewart. “Got a chance to win the state championship. Size across the board, a 6-8 monster inside. There is not a weak link out there.
“It’s a tall order, literally, to try to beat that team.”
Jayston Fine led Cosby with 29 points on an 11-of-15 clip from the floor with three makes on five attempts beyond the arc.
Aside from that, though, Cosby did not do itself many favors in shooting percentage.
“Jayston shot it great from the field,” said Stewart. “Everybody else was kind of watching him play, at times. So we have to look and see why that is. Because they hesitate, and he doesn’t.”
“Scoring, shooting after the first quarter as a collective — those were not good,” added Stewart. “And we did a decent job defensively. They just shot it well. We did not.”
Stewart offered the same message afterward that he thought coming into the game.
“You have to play your best to have a chance,” he said. “And we did not do that.”
Now, both Cosby teams teams will turn the page to Thursday night matchups at Happy Valley before they face Jellico on Friday.
“We need to be focused on that,” he said, “and how we will get better before we come in Thursday and come back on Friday.”
