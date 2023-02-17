COSBY — In the first two games of Cosby’s basketball season, a look into an Eagle huddle or timeout would reveal intense focus from all faces — including the one over jersey No. 24.
Hayden Green was Cosby’s unquestioned leader. The alpha dog. The point guard. The floor general. The team captain.
At the core, some would even call him “that dude” — or whatever other words one may wish to use to characterize his role within the 2022-23 Cosby Eagles.
Since Green’s November ATV accident, though, the Eagles have had to look to others to step up in his absence.
At first, they struggled. Admittedly so, as evidenced by a loss at Pigeon Forge — their first game without Green — after which senior Shaydan O’Dell said things “just weren’t the same” without Green on the floor.
Now, though, the Eagles have found their footing, and they are locked in prime position heading into the postseason.
But this newly discovered success does not mean Green’s presence has been lost. Far from it, in fact.
From the day he rolled back into the gym for the first time since going into the hospital, Green has remained a mainstay as a pseudo-coach on the Eagles’ bench.
“Man, I love Hayden Green,” said Cosby coach Brian Stewart. “He’s probably my favorite kid I’ve ever been around with that player-coach relationship. He and I are a lot alike, but we’re different too and balance each other well.
“I respect his knowledge of the game. Probably more than any kid I’ve ever coached — it’s so selfless, all about winning, and it’s so smart.”
Green’s basketball I.Q. has left imprints on Cosby’s timeouts, as he is quick to instruct or encourage.
But even when he cannot make the trek to games, his impact is still felt.
How?
Through multiple avenues — the most noticeable of which are his jersey number, the play of his successor and the energy shift since he has been back around his teammates.
Adopting 24
Earlier this season, Stewart decided to make a couple of roster shifts.
He wanted to bring up Trevor LaRue from junior varsity, and he wanted to keep Jackson Cameron at the same level.
To do that, though, would mean having 15 players on the varsity bench.
And since Cosby only has 15 jerseys available, Hayden Green’s jersey would have to be used.
Stewart approached Green about it, and he was “good with anyone wanting to wear it.”
O’Dell, being Green’s best friend, decided that he would be the one to don Green’s number.
He approached Green and, after getting the okay, called Stewart a day before Cosby’s first game against Jellico.
“They are really like brothers,” said Stewart. “So it was special to see when the opportunity came that Shaydan wanted it. I love both of those guys dearly, like my own.”
Stewart admitted he was worried for O’Dell, thinking of the pressure that wearing Green’s number would bring.
“I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ and he said, ‘I am.’”
The next night, his first in his best friend’s old number, O’Dell dropped a season-high 33 points in the Eagles’ win against the Blue Devils.
He has since taken his game up another notch, qualifying as an All-District selection for Cosby in his senior season.
“I love it,” said Green of O’Dell’s output this season. “Me and him are really close. So to see him play hard in my jersey means the world to me.”
“I know Hayden would do anything in the world to get another minute in that jersey,” added O’Dell. “So I play as best I can in it every game I get.”
Adopting a similar approach
The same kind of approach goes for Hayden’s position, which has been run by freshman Cruz Coggins.
At every available turn, Green has been in Coggins’ ear.
Instructing him during breaks. Patting him on the back. Telling him what to look for, how to slice through a defense or offering any other advice he might need.
“I wish my freshman year that I had somebody to walk through things, talk through them with me,” summarized Green. “It goes a long way.”
And what has he noticed out of Coggins this year?
“He plays with a lot of fire,” Green said. “That’s something you can’t teach. Playing like that, you’ll have a good game either way.”
‘How it was before’
That fiery approach may be similar to Green’s own play.
But that is not to say that they are the same, as Stewart noted that Hayden’s leadership style is far more demonstrative than Coggins has been on most nights.
“I think there’s some elements of it there, but both those guys are very different,” he summarized. “Hayden is much more vocal. Cruz is still much more laid-back in terms of his approach.”
Still, the similarities — however small — can be summarized in pivotal, late-game sequences, like when Coggins came through at Hancock County.
“They definitely understand what needs to be done and are good in those moments,” said Stewart.
Green still does, too. He may not be wearing his jersey, and he may not be dribbling the ball down the floor anymore.
But the intensity, the focus? Those aspects are still present, just as Green is on every night he can be.
“It helps me out so much mentally, especially going through all this,” said Green. “Just being back with my boys. The energy in the locker room, it’s back to normal. How it was before.”
