SHROPSHIRE 1

Cocke County golfer Kaden Shropshire tees off on the sixth hole at Elizabethton Golf Course on Monday, September 26, 2022. Shropshire finished first in a five-man playoff to book his first-ever ticket to next week’s TSSAA State Golf Championships in Sevierville.

 Jake Nichols

ELIZABETHTON — Kaden Shropshire did not bring his A-game to Elizabethton Golf Course on Monday.

“I had the putting yips,” he admitted.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.