NEWPORT—The Bridgeport Rockets traveled to Edgemont Elementary Monday morning to take on the Panthers. The school’s gym was packed with parents and students enjoying the early morning tip off.
It was a back and forth affair through all four quarters of action. Bridgeport walked away with a 28-25 victory thanks in part to free throw shooting and Edgemont turnovers. Ashton Thomas had an outstanding performance for the Panthers scoring 16 points in the game. His three 3-pointers in the first half keep Edgemont in the game as the first half came to a close.
It was truly a team effort for the Rockets as six players recorded baskets in the game, including a team high nine points posted by Seth Miller.
Edgemont had multiple opportunities to tie the game or take the lead in the closing seconds of the game. Missed free throws proved costly as did the unforced turnovers in the game.
BRIDGEPORT (28): Seth Miller 9, Braxton Kyker 8, Cody Strange 6, River Shropshire 2, Corbin Blanchard 2, Cornelius Carr 1.
EDGEMONT (25): Ashton Thomas 16, Pedro Vargas 4, Cooper Chambers 3, Jamiel Smith 2.
BRIDGEPORT 43, EDGEMONT 15 (GIRLS)
Ava Wheeler led the Lady Rockets to a victory Monday morning over the Lady Panthers of Edgemont. Wheeler scored 20 points in the game and knocked down three 3-pointers in the contest. Bridgeport took off like a rocket in the first quarter scoring 13 points. Edgemont’s offense struggled through most of the game, posting just five points before the half.
The Lady Rockets kept their foot on the gas in the second half riding Wheeler’s hot hand. Three other Bridgeport players added eight points in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
BRIDGEPORT (43): Ava Wheeler 20, Kennadie Langford 8, Emma Potter 6, Mattise Bible 5, Michaya Stephenson 2, Haley Webber 2.
EDGEMONT (15): Lakelynn Fowler 6, Jaylen Moore 5, Katrina Chaniel 2, Elizabeth Moss 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 61, CENTERVIEW 16 (GIRLS)
The Lady Parrotts continued their strong showing this season in a big road win over the Lady Falcons on Monday. Blakelynn Clevenger had a great game, leading the Lady Parrots with 17 points. Kylie Vinson was the highest scorer for Centerview with four points.
Parrottsville put this contest to bed early with a 24-2 first quarter. The second frame was no less dominant, as the Lady Parrotts stretched their lead to 53-3. The second half saw signs of life from Centerview’s offense, but it was too little, too late.
PARROTTSVILLE (61): Blakelynn Clevenger 17, Brooklyn Clevenger 12, Hailee Hartsell 9, Javin Campbell 8, CeeGee McNealy 5, Mallory Nease 4, Kate Kickliter 4.
CENTERVIEW (16): Kylie Vinson 4, Josie Shaver 3, Amelia Ellison 3, Emma Calfee 2, Elizza Cook 2, Abbi Rodgers 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 66, CENTERVIEW 10 (BOYS)
Once again, the Parrotts matched the dominance of the Lady Parrotts on their road trip up north. Eli Roberts led the way with a game-high 19 points for the Parrots. Coulter Olivia scored six of the Falcons’ 10 points, with Peyton Phillips picking up the other four.
The Parrotts opened up with a 15-0 run through the first quarter, and their offense exploded even further in the second. The Parrotts took a 39-4 lead into the half, and built even further with an 18-2 third frame. At the final whistle, the Parrotts were ready to head home with a 56-point victory.
PARROTTSVILLE (66): Eli Roberts 19, Daniel Price 12, Devin Caldwell 7, Logan Bowlin 7, Nate Mason 5, Jackson Watts 4, Waylon Fox 4, Madden Hamilton 2, John Dillon Ramsey 2, Vincent Steinbacher 2, Colton Sane 2.
CENTERVIEW (10): Coulter Olivia 6, Peyton Phillips 4.
GRASSY FORK 22, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 14 (GIRLS)
The Grassy Fork Lady Ravens earned a big win over the visiting Smoky Mountain Lady Bears on Monday. Ripley Groat led the charge for the Lady Ravens with eight points. Sara Guzman was the top scorer for the visitors with six points.
The first quarter ended with the scores even at six, and at the end of the half, the Lady Ravens were holding onto a 1-point lead at 11-10. Unfortunately for the Lady Bears, Grassy Fork was able to stretch their lead by three more points while they shut out Smoky in the third. With a four-point lead going into the final frame, the Grassy Fork offense ran away with a game-high eight points to seal the win at home.
GRASSY FORK (22): Ripley Groat 8, Stella Raines 6, Kate Raines 6, Layla Bradley 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (14): Sara Guzman 6, Alyssa Sussalla 4, Kassie Davis 2, Azariah Spurgeon 2.
GRASSY FORK 48, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 31 (BOYS)
The Ravens posted an enormous second quarter to drive the Bears out of town. Cruz Coggins was the scoring leader for Grassy Fork with 12 points. Christian Walsh matched that pace with 12 of his own points for the Bears, but it wasn’t enough.
The Bears jumped out to an early lead with an 11-6 first quarter, but that woke up the Ravens. Grassy scored 20 points in the second quarter, including 8 each from Cruz Coggins and Draiden Sneed, to take back a 26-17 lead before the half. Each of the third and fourth quarters were close, but the Ravens slowly stretched their lead to 17 points before the final whistle.
GRASSY FORK (48): Cruz Coggins 12, Draiden Sneed 11, Cooper Davis 9, Eli Gilliam 7, Austin Gorrell 6, Asher Faison 3.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (31): Christian Walsh 12, Tucker Whaley 7, Ezra Spurgeon 4, Levi Reed 3, Daniel Reese 3, Brady Stooksbury 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.