NEWPORT—The Cocke County Fighting Cocks suffered a heartbreaking loss earlier in the week.
To make matters worse, they welcomed a Jefferson County program that had just knocked off the defending district champs on the same night.
The Patriots continued to build off that performance, as they dismantled the Fighting Cocks with a 78-46 victory over CCHS on Friday.
“This has been a tough week on us,” CCHS coach Casey Ragan said. “Even back into Monday (lost to Campbell County). We’ve got to keep improving though. What’s been encouraging to me is our guys are still showing up ready to work, and that’s really all you can ask for.”
Cocke County (5-16, 1-7 District 2-AAA) was led in scoring by Keaston Jackson and Brazen Stewart, who each finished with 13 points apiece.
Noah Bowman led Jefferson County (13-12, 7-3 District 2-AAA) with 17 points. He was joined in double figures by Kobe Parker with 16.
The 2020-21 campaign hasn’t been kind to the Big Red. Friday’s loss was the third of the week for Cocke County, which suffered a double-overtime defeat to Morristown West on Tuesday night, after leading until a buzzer-beating three from the Trojans sent the game into an extra period.
All season the Fighting Cocks have had to take their lumps while working through the youth of their roster.
“This year has certainly been a challenge,” Ragan said. “I’d argue one positive out of dealing with everything that surrounds this pandemic is that we are getting a lot of guys a lot of minutes, when normally we might not be. That’s only going to make us better.
“I want to win now, but I know it’s a process and right now we’re going through it. Our guys are continuing to work through everything that gets thrown at us, and that’s really all I can ask for out of them.”
Friday was just another example of that. The Patriots got up on CCHS early and never relented. Cocke County created opportunities to keep it close in the first half, but a spurt at the end of the second by Jefferson County created a deficit too great to overcome.
Points came fairly easy in the opening period, as Jefferson County darted out to a 22-13 lead at the end of the first.
The Patriots utilized the 3-point arc with four made threes in the first eight minutes to help push them ahead for a nine point lead going into the second. The would finish the night knocking down 11 shots from behind the arc.
With less than six minutes to play in the first half, Jefferson County pushed its lead to 14 with a 7-2 run to start the second quarter. Back-to-back baskets from Keaston Jackson brought that deficit back down to 10, 29-19, midway through the frame.
Jefferson County answered, though, scoring six unanswered over the next minute to take a 35-19 lead with 3:07 left in the first half.
That run continued through the end of the half, as the Patriots went into the locker room with a 42-20 lead.
Jefferson County got out to a 29-point, 49-20 lead to start the third, but a 9-0 run by the Fighting Cocks cut the deficit back down to 20 with under three minutes left in the third.
The Big Red got as close as 19 of the lead, but a 7-1 run to end the third gave the Patriots a commanding 57-32 advantage going into the fourth.
Facing a lofty deficit, the Big Red simply had no answers in the final eight minutes.
The Patriots’ lead pushed past the 30-point mark just past the midway point of the fourth.
Cocke County got back within 30 of the lead, but by the end Jefferson County pushed its advantage back out to 32 points once the final buzzer sounded.
“Everything we want is still in front of us,” Ragan said. “That’s the beautiful thing about basketball. We can still get hot at the right time and go on a run at any moment. We’ve just got to focus on execution and playing our style of basketball. Too many times we get caught playing our opponent’s game. That’s the main thing I want to see improve before the postseason.”
The Big Red will return to action to wrap up league play for the season on Tuesday, as they venture to Knoxville to take on South-Doyle. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
