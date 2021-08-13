KNOXVILLE—With exactly three weeks until Tennessee’s season-opener under head coach Josh Heupel, the Volunteers went through their first preseason camp scrimmage on Thursday morning in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee worked all three phases for two hours and the scrimmage featured live tackling.
“There’s only one way that we should compete when we walk in that stadium,” Heupel said. “I’m proud of a lot of the things we did on both sides of the ball. Defensively, I think we played with great effort, energy and strain. We competed extremely hard and tackled well in space. A lot of really positive things from them. Offensively, we showed glimpses of those things, but didn’t really string it together the way that we want to or need to.”
Heupel gave equal reps to all three quarterbacks battling for the starting spot, including Harrison Bailey, Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III.
“They kind of cycled through. If a guy had a three-and-out he might have had an extra drive just to keep the play count relatively close.”
The Vols will take Friday off before practicing three straight days beginning on Saturday morning. That leads to the squad’s next scrimmage, which is scheduled for Tuesday in Neyland Stadium. The scrimmage will be closed to the public.
Tennessee opens the 100th year of Neyland Stadium, Shield-Watkins Field on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green at 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
