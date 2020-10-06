Mark Hawk has never shied away from a challenge. So, it’s no surprise his cross country teams are never quick to cave, either.
Over the weekend the Cocke County High girls’ cross country team continued their late season surge with a second-place outing at the South Classic cross country meet held in Kingsport, Tenn. over the weekend.
“I told our girls before the race that we had a chance at being on the podium,” Hawk said. “I said they each had to have the race of their year to date. That must have struck a chord with all of them because each girl ran with a new found energy and determination.”
Senior Morgan Blazer won the meet outright, the first of her high school career, and was close to posting another personal best time in the process.
“I’ve ran many races in my high school career, but never won any,” Blazer said. “Winning a race in my senior year was definitely exciting, but also unexpected.”
Saturday’s finish was the team’s third podium of the season.
Back in June, CCHS was close to not fielding a full team of girls for the 2020 season. After adding four freshmen to fill openings on the roster, a now young Lady Red is growing stronger as the latter stages of the season approach.
Their progression was on full display on Saturday, as five of the team’s six runners each posted personal best times to lift the Lady Red to another podium finish.
“From being close to not having the numbers to field a team, this has been a solid year for us,” Hawk said. “We owe a lot of our success to our freshmen, and the hard work they’ve poured into the program since joining over the summer.”
Jessi Swanger led Cocke County’s talented group of freshmen with a 14th-place outing. She posted a personal best time of 24:34.50. Emily Pinero followed Swanger with a 27th-place finish. She clocked in with a time of 27:08.70.
Chelsea Kelley, Alyssa Shelton and Sarah Beth Grooms also posted personal best times in Kingsport.
Kelley clocked in with a 27:36.30, while Shelton followed with a 28:24.60 and Grooms rounded out the Lady Red’s effort with a time of 32:18.70.
Cocke County’s boys’ cross country team also had a noteworthy day, with four of the team’s five members posting personal best times, as well.
Kanan Wise led the group with a time of 21:53.70.
Winning the meet as an individual, Blazer torched the course with a time of 20:00.20, coming just seconds away from setting another personal best time, herself.
While winning her first race as a high school runner carried extra emotions, the battles she’s had to overcome throughout this year weighed on her far more as she crossed the line.
“Crossing the finish line, I recalled a time that I never thought I’d run again,” Blazer said. “That filled me with tremendous gratitude and joy. I’m so blessed to run and be with this team.”
After bursting onto the scene as a freshman, breaking the program’s 18-year old record set by Jesse Sauceman early in the 2017 season, expectations have been high for Blazer.
She suffered a setback her sophomore season with an injury that sidelined her for the final portion of the year. Over the past two years she’s been working to return to the dominant form she was in during the 2017 campaign, but her senior season came with extra challenges.
“Morgan struggled early in the season,” Hawk said. “Her effort was there, but her performance was lacking and we needed to figure out why. After having some lab work done, her issue was revealed.”
Since then, Blazer has looked like the younger version of herself all over again, which has Hawk optimistic for what’s to come as she closes out her career with CCHS.
“I told Morgan we had time for this to make a difference before (the postseason),” Hawk said. “Saturday was a first glimpse of what she can do when she gets back to 100%.”
For Blazer, getting back to performing at the high level that not only her coaches expect of her, but that she expects of herself means everything as she pulls the curtain on what’s been an illustrious career with the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.