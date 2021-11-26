SURGOINSVILLE—The Newport Grammar School Warriors traveled to Surgoinsville Middle School Monday evening to take on the Eagles.
The Warriors were dominant through four quarters of play in their 53-12 victory. Will Sutton and Maddox Holt led the way for the Warriors each scoring 16 points in the game.
An explosive first quarter of play is all the Warriors needed to walk away with a win. Sutton and Holt combined for 14 points in the quarter, and Maddux Carter hit a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a commanding 17-2 lead.
The Warriors continued their offensive onslaught in the second quarter of play. Skylar Hall and Jackson Williams pitched in to help Sutton and Holt extended the Warriors’ lead. NGS nearly equaled its first quarter production posting 15 points in the second period.
They went into the locker room with an impressive 32-7 lead. The offensive woes for the Eagles persisted in the second half, while NGS continued to prosper.
Hall hit a big 3-pointer in the third quarter to go along with a 2-point basket. Zachary Williams knocked down a shot to go along with seven points posted by Sutton and Holt.
The fourth quarter wasn’t quite as productive for the Warriors, but they still managed seven points in the period. Lofton Ford scored five points in the quarter, three of which came from a shot behind the arc. Williams knocked down another shot to finish the game off for the Warriors.
NGS (53): Will Sutton 16, Maddox Holt 16, Skylar Hall 7, Lofton Ford 5, Zachary Williams 4, Maddux Carter 3, Jackson Williams 3.
SURGOINSVILLE (12): Kevin McCurry 4, Caleton Bellamey 4, Bryson Russell 3, Charlie Barton 1.
Lady Warriors dominate Lady Eagles, 43-5
The Lady Warriors were just as impressive as their male counterparts in their victory over the Lady Eagles. Hayden Carter was an unstoppable force for the Lady Warriors.
Carter was responsible for 23 of NGS’ 43 points in the game. The Lady Warriors had a hot start in the first quarter as three players combined to score 11 points.
Offense was hard to come by for the Lady Eagles throughout the game. The real fireworks for the Lady Warriors started in the second quarter.
Carter had her best quarter of the game scoring 14 for the Lady Warriors. Karmine Shropshire, Lexi Massengill, Molly Roberts and Leah Adams knocked down shots to to run the Lady Warriors’ total to 24 point in the quarter.
NGS took a 35-5 lead into the locker room at the half. The struggles for the Lady Eagles continued in the second half of play. The NGS defense played shut down defense in the third and fourth quarters to hold Surgoinsville scoreless for the remainder of the game.
The Lady Warriors were able to coast in the final minutes of the game on their way to a 43-5 victory.
NGS (43): Hayden Carter 23, Karmine Shropshire 6, Ellie Proffitt 6, Meredith Grooms 2, Lexi Massengill 2, Abby Clevenger 2, Molly Roberts 2, Leah Adams 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.