SEVIERVILLE—The last month has been one of dominance for the Cocke County High boys' golf team.
Tuesday marked the program's sixth consecutive victory on the links, as the Fighting Cocks topped Sevier County 168 to 180 at the par 37 course of the Sevierville Golf Club.
Freshmen sensation Kaden Shropshire posted his sixth medalist round of the season, splitting the honor with Sevier County's Tyler Williams as they both fired off a round of 36 in the event.
Iverson Poe had Cocke County's second-best round with a 39. Ethan Rowland and Gage Bowman also posted scores for the Big Red, as Rowland fired a 45 and Bowman rounded out the effort with a round of 48.
Cocke County has two matches remaining before starting the postseason on Thursday, Sept. 17.
CCHS remains on the road on Thursday with a trip to River Island to take on Carter, and will close the season at its home course at the Smoky Mountain Country Club to take on Cherokee.
