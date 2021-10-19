There’s no such thing as an offseason for Cocke County’s Kaden Shropshire.
Back on the links shortly after the high school season ended, Shropshire added to his illustrious list of accomplishments by placing top of the field at the Egwani Farms Junior Invitational over the weekend.
Posting a two-day score of 146 (2-over par), four strokes better than second place in the tournament. He fired a round of 71, the only under-par round of the day, on the first day of the tourney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.