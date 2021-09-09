There’s no denying how important last week’s victory was for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks.
Now, what needs to be seen, is how the program builds off that win.
The Fighting Cocks are set to wrap up their three-game home slate this week by hosting the Seymour Eagles at Larry Williams Stadium on Friday (KICKOFF: 7 p.m., RADIO: WLIK, 97.9 FM/1270 AM).
“After the first two weeks and all the challenges we faced, last week’s win meant the world to this program,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “We’ve got some added confidence now and want to make something out of it.”
While Cocke County (1-2) is coming off its first win of the season, a 29-27 triumph over Region 2-5A foe Heritage, Seymour (2-1) is coming off its first loss of the year.
After taking wins in each of their first two contests over Gatlinburg-Pittman and Cherokee, the Eagles dropped their Region 1-4A opener against Volunteer last Friday.
Seymour’s defense took the biggest hit in the loss. After allowing no more than two scores in each of their first two matchups, the Eagles were gashed for 28 points by the Volunteer Falcons — a former region rival of CCHS.
Volunteer led Seymour 21-7 at the half, and led by as many as 21 points in the second half. The week prior, the Eagles had just dismantled Volunteer’s Hawkins County rival, Cherokee, 37-14.
“Volunteer seemed to take advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves,” Dykes said. “When they got a chance to make a play, they made it. We need to be prepared to do the same this week.”
Cocke County opened its season against Cherokee in a 41-6 defeat, but that team was far different than the one expected to take the field on Friday.
Injuries and contact tracing protocols have dismantled the CCHS roster since the start of the season. In Friday’s win over Heritage the team was the healthiest it had been all season, and that trend is expected to continue into week four.
“Most of our guys are back, and that’s huge for us,” Dykes said. “It’ll be important for us to stay healthy from this week forward, as most of our region slate lies on the back half of the schedule.”
Of the important pieces the team got back last week, it’s hard to argue Baylor Baxter’s re-emergence wasn’t the biggest. Baxter atoned for all four CCHS touchdowns, including three scores through the air and one on the ground to get the Fighting Cocks off to an all-important 1-0 start in region play.
“His experience and confidence have elevated his play,” Dykes said. “Baylor is just a junior and is still learning to play the position. The one area he has grown at is leadership and you couple that with him getting bigger and stronger and he has become an excellent quarterback.”
Baxter atoned for 219 of the team’s total 275 yards on the night.
Where Cocke County still has work to do is in run defense, which was evident again a week ago.
Heritage gashed the CCHS defense for 262 yards and three touchdowns, averaging an even six yards per carry throughout the night. Through the first three games the defense has allowed 323.7 yards on the ground, per game.
“The key for us this week will be matching their physicality up front and stopping their big back before he gets going,” Dykes said. “They’re another big and physical team that can line up and play smash mouth football. We’ve got to make sure we’re lined up properly and understand the gaps each player is responsible for.”
The Eagles tout a big back in senior Brendon Harris, and utilize him out of a spread attack to open up defenses and allow him to bruise defenders in between the tackles. Their quarterback, Eli Funck, is capable of making precise downfield throws, and has athletes around him at receiver that spur on the passing game.
“(Funck) is a very good quarterback that can beat you with his arm and his legs,” Dykes said. “We have to play solid defense all the way around and limit the big plays through the air. Our main focus remains on slowing down the ground game, though.”
Outside of last week’s loss, Seymour’s defense has been well-versed in limiting opposing offenses and their production. Through the first two games Cocke County had only mustered a single touchdown, but had its best game of the season in last week’s 29-27 victory over Heritage.
Building off that performance will be key if the Fighting Cocks are going to hand Seymour its second consecutive loss on Friday.
“We’ve got to continue getting good reps in practice like we have, and find matchups that benefit our team. Whether it’s the run or the pass game, we’ve got to exploit matchups to give our guys a chance to make plays,” Dykes said.
