COSBY—Records are meant to be broken. As a high school senior you dream of surpassing milestones, and Trey Johnson has had a year to remember.
The previous regular season point record at Cosby High School belonged to Eric Coggins with 49 points. Johnson etched his name in the record books by scoring 60 points on The Hill Friday night in a 95-20 victory over the Greenback Cherokees.
After jumping out to a 14-point lead, Johnson could not miss. Every shot would find the bottom of the net and would ultimately give him 20 first-quarter points.
Head Coach Kurt Brooks knew that Johnson was in a mindset he hadn’t seen in a while.
“Honestly I was speechless. That is the first time I’ve walked in the locker room at the half just speechless,” Brooks said. “We knew that he had 47 points and drained nine threes, but I couldn’t wrap my head around what was going on.”
Johnson definitely had the hot hand and his fellow Eagle teammates knew what he was capable of.
With Trey’s career night, the Eagles defense stepped up to the plate and helped in any way they could.
Through the first half, the Eagles defense only allowed four points at the end of the first and 13 in the second.
“I think one of the things I was most proud of about my team tonight was when they knew he had a chance to get the record, they were on board,” Brooks said. “They wanted this night for him (Johnson) and that’s something, as a coach, I’m extremely proud of.”
With Johnson within two points of the scoring record, he tied it at 49 with a dunk and then followed it up by draining a three to give him 52 on the night.
As the minutes dwindled down, Johnson finally capped 60 and was given a standing ovation at The Hill.
“He came out of the gates with the hot hand,” Brooks said. “I told him at the half I would cap him at 60, I wouldn’t play him the whole game. You don’t get to see that very often.”
Despite the blow out win, Brooks had the most respect for Greenback.
“They’re under a first year coach. They were still trying to find pieces of the puzzle,” Brooks said. “He’s trying to change a few things around and I know it’s tough having seniors there who are used to doing different things. It’s all about rebuilding and I believe every coach has to go through that.”
After a career night, Johnson and the Cosby Eagles would win big at home, 95-20.
The Eagles will remain at home when they begin play next week. They’ll play host to Pigeon Forge on Tuesday night, with tip-off slated for 8 p.m. at the Eagles’ Nest.
