MORRISTOWN—The Cocke County Lady Red have been on a roll as of late.
In a seven-game span the program has come out victorious five times, and nearly made it six wins in seven games in a crucial district battle on Tuesday. Instead the Morristown West Lady Trojans picked up the season sweep over CCHS, edging the Lady Red 3-2 (25-12, 25-17, 21-25, 23-25, 15-7).
After falling behind 2-0, Cocke County (6-6, 2-4 District 2-AAA) rallied to tie the match at 2-2, setting up a winner-take-all fifth set. Morristown West got the early upper-hand and was able to stave off the upset-minded Lady Red for the win.
CCHS senior Camryn Halcomb led the team's scoring efforts with a team-high 10 kills and two aces. Shayna Williams followed in kills with six, and added an ace of her own.
Morristown West faced little resistance in the first set. Leading by as much as eight midway through the set, the Lady Trojans outpaced CCHS 8-2 down the stretch to nab a 25-12 win and take a 1-0 lead in the match.
The second set looked to bring much of the same, as West built an early 9-3 lead and turned it into a 20-9 advantage late in the set.
The Lady Trojans were on the game point for the set with a 24-10 lead, but Cocke County rallied late to cut the deficit in half before Morristown West finally claimed the set with a 25-17 win.
"I took all of my starters out," CCHS coach Heather Williams said. "I feel like sometimes they need a wakeup call. I told them they have to deserve to be out there. They have to play like they want to win. I felt like they responded after that."
Momentum had shifted late in the second set after Williams' move. The Lady Red had a whole new energy about them that showed the rest of the night.
Cocke County took a 4-0 lead to start the third set, and led most of the way in the frame. Morristown West did get an advantage with an 11-10 lead, but relinquished its final lead in the set after taking a narrow 15-13 advantage.
An 8-2 Lady Red run capped by an Abigail Erby ace made it a 21-17 advantage for CCHS. Cocke County maintained its lead the rest of the way to get on the board with a 25-21 set win.
After avoiding a loss in straight sets, the momentum on the Lady Red's side of the floor was palpable.
Although Morristown West held a seven-point lead at 20-13 late in the fourth frame, Cocke County stormed back with a 10-3 run to tie the set at 23-all. The Lady Red scored the final two points of the set to edge the Lady Trojans 25-23, forcing the winner-take-all fifth set and a dash to 15 points to decide the match.
Williams had her best set of the night in the fourth, amassing four kills in the frame.
Cocke County did take the initial lead in the final set, but Morristown West fought back with a 5-1 run to lead by three. CCHS tied the set at 6-6 after a kill by Halcomb, but the Lady Trojans took control in the end.
West outscored the Lady Red 9-1 down the stretch to take the set 15-7, and secure the match with a 3-2 victory.
"We're playing a lot better than we were to start the year," Williams said. "We're improving little by little. There's still some mistakes we're trying to correct. These girls know what they're doing and they play hard. They've just got to go out and put their volleyball IQ into use."
The Lady Red close the week with a home match against Morristown East. That contest is slated for a 6 p.m. start on Thursday at Cocke County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.