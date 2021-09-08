JELLICO—Most 19 year-olds are in college working toward their degree. While that’s still the case for Taylor Halcomb, she’s taking on bigger challenges outside of the classroom.
Following her dream of becoming a coach in the sport she loves, Halcomb took over the Cosby Lady Eagles volleyball program over the summer. Although the first three weeks have been a challenge, she’s starting to see the fruits of her labor.
On Tuesday the Lady Eagles notched their first win of the season, topping Jellico in straight sets with a 3-0 victory.
Not only was it the first win of the year, it was a district win and the first for the young head coach on the sideline.
Cosby took the opening set with a 25-18 victory, and narrowly pulled out a 25-22 win in the second set to take a 2-0 lead in the match. With a nine-point, 25-16 win in the third and final set, the Lady Eagles seamlessly notched their first win of the season.
Cosby is back in action this evening when it hosts in-county rival Cocke County. The match will be played at Smoky Mountain Elementary at 6 p.m.
