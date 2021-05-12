WASHBURN—If there were ever a year for the rest of District 2-A to get one up on the Cosby Lady Eagles, this was it.
After all, Cosby had dropped three games in league play, a rarity for the perennial district favorite year-in and year-out.
Yet, none of that mattered once the cleats hit the dirt on Tuesday.
Despite missing out on the District 2-A regular season title, the Lady Eagles took advantage of the beginning of the postseason with a 4-2 win over Washburn on Tuesday.
"I'm thrilled to death to get this win," Cosby coach Michael Bryant said. "To come up here and get a win after they got us the last time we were up here, this was huge. The game plan was to get a lead and hold it. We got four in the fourth and maintained from there. Our girls executed flawlessly."
A week ago Bryant noted that any of the four teams in Tuesday's semifinal round could win the tournament as close as the field has been in 2021. With his team winning as the No. 3 seed, his words made him look prophetic.
Now Cosby (14-6) will look to capture its eighth consecutive district crown as it heads to Greenback for the District 2-A championship game on Thursday.
Cosby and Washburn split their games in the regular season. The Lady Eagles nabbed the first win in a 10-3 showing at home, but then fell 1-0 on the road to the Lady Pirates.
Playing at Washburn on Tuesday, the Lady Eagles looked to shake off the regular season loss and get a win when it mattered most.
Most of the semifinal matchup was a pitching duel between Cosby's Reese Michaels, and Washburn's Tori Coffman.
Both were virtually two innings shy of having a perfect game. Coffman struck out six, but surrendered three hits and four RBIs.
"Tori is such a great pitcher," Bryant said. "She's the best pitcher in our district, if not the best in east Tennessee. She throws hard, has a curveball and a change-up, and it's hard to adjust on it. We had some timely hitting, and I couldn't be prouder of our effort."
Michaels struck out four, and had a perfect game going through the fourth inning. She gave up just one hit and one RBI the entire game.
"She was hitting her spots from the beginning," Bryant said. "Even when they scored, she didn't get frustrated. She just continued to do what she does. That's huge."
Cosby put runners on both in each of the first two innings, but could not get them around for a score.
In the fourth, with two on and no outs, the Lady Eagles broke the scoreless tie with consecutive RBI base hits.
Daycee Weeks had the first of those hits on a two-RBI triple grounded deep into right field. Lauren Ford followed her up with an RBI bloop single into shallow left field.
"She's been in our five hole all year long, and has been tremendous at following Daycee at cleanup," Bryant said. "Teams can't pitch around Daycee anymore, because of Lauren. Early on teams tried to, and she made them pay for that. I can't say enough about what she's added to our batting order this year."
Kaymen Moss brought the final run in on a sacrifice-RBI that was grounded out to Coffman in a one-out situation, giving Cosby a 4-0 lead.
"It was huge to get that lead," Bryant said. "We got back to the top of the lineup, and they'd already seen Tori once. These girls are great at making adjustments after the first time through.
"We played a little small ball with them and made them make plays. They made a mistake or two early on, then Daycee gets that two-RBI triple and Lauren follows with a single right after."
Washburn was retired in order in the bottom half of the fourth, but came back and cut the deficit in half in the fifth.
Michaels lost her perfect game on an error, which later led to a run scored after an ensuing error after getting the Lady Pirates lead runner out at third base on a fielder's choice.
After getting the out, an errant pass to first for a double-play missed wide and allowed Washburn's next runner to round second and score. The no-hitter was lost on the next at-bat after an RBI double from Rylee Coffman narrowed Cosby's lead to a 4-2 advantage.
In the final two innings, both defenses took center stage, again.
Cosby and Washburn were both sat down in order in the sixth. Cosby went without a runner taking base in the seventh, leaving Washburn with the chance to either extend the game or win it outright in the bottom of the last.
The Lady Pirates put a runner on after a one-out error, but the Lady Eagles got the final two outs on the next two batters to seal the win.
Cosby advances to take on Greenback for the District 2-A championship on Thursday. It'll mark the third consecutive season the two have battled it out for the postseason title.
"It's great to get to play for another district title," Bryant said. "We've got our work cut out for us. We played them to a one run game the last time we went down there. We're going to go down there and compete and see if we can't get another one."
First pitch is set for 5 p.m. at Greenback High School.
