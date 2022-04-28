The Lady Red notched another victory Wednesday afternoon in a comeback win over the Lady Hornets or Carter. Cocke County was down 6-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth before a four run swing gave them the 7-6 lead heading to the seventh. Senior hurler Kourtney Clevenger shut the door in the seventh to earn the win.
Cocke County will play their final home game of the regular season on Monday against Sevier County. First pitch for that game is slated for 5:30 p.m. The Lady Red will finish their regular season campaign on Wednesday, May 4 with a trip to Jefferson County.
