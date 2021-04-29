COSBY—For any team to be successful, they have to display perseverance.
The 2021 season has been a showcase of perseverance for the Cosby Eagles, which was none better personified than in Wednesday's 8-6 district win over the Jellico Blue Devils.
"That's a huge district win," Hite said. "That gives us a chance to host a first-round tournament game, depending how the rest of this week plays out. This was one of the few times this year I felt we were in control. This is a good win for us and can do a lot for us moving forward."
Cosby finished the game with seven hits and six RBIs in the victory. Dominic Cowles led the Eagles in hitting with one RBI on a 2-for-4 outing. He also picked up the win on the mound, striking out nine on the day.
"That's a guy I nominated for pitcher of the year in our district, and for good reason," Hite said. "He's a guy that, if I've got to win a game and it's do or die, I'm rolling with him all day long. He absolutely did what a leader has to do, and that's go out and win the game."
Just 24 hours prior the Eagles made the long trek to Campbell County, and were three outs away from capturing their first league win of the season. However, Jellico overcame a 4-3 deficit in the bottom of the seventh, pushing two runs across on a pair of Cosby miscues to steal the victory.
Rather than dwelling on what could of been, Cosby returned to the field on Wednesday and took a game back, splitting the season series with the Blue Devils.
"We obviously still gave some stuff away, but we're a resilient bunch and I like how we battled through it," Hite said.
Cosby's defense has taken some lumps in the past three weeks, but the unit stepped up in a big way to preserve the victory over Jellico.
Trailing by three runs, the Blue Devils loaded the bases with no outs. Cosby got out of it by surrendering just one run and maintaining a two-run lead going into the seventh.
"These games are about minimizing damage," Hite said. "You're not going to go out there and be perfect every inning. But when you can go out there with the bases loaded and find a way to not let two runs cross, that's huge.
"I feel like that was a stepping stone for this program, because there's been so many times when the bases get loaded that it looks like a carousel. Today, I think we drew a line in the sand and that's exactly what we needed to do."
The 2021 campaign has been a work in progress for the Eagles. Close games have found a way to slip away, and one or two miscues have turned one or two run games into lopsided losses.
Everyone had to deal with the loss of the 2020 season, but that halt in activity has been particularly hard on Cosby's program.
The group was just heading into Hite's second year as head coach. Once the season was called it turned into an entire year of development being taken away.
"We talk a lot about what the class of 2020 lost. What people don't realize is what everyone else lost, too," Hite said. "Our seniors lost their junior year. Sophomores lost their freshmen year. That's pivotal time because this is a repetition game."
After Wednesday's victory, though, fortunes could be changing for the Eagles. And what better time to begin righting the ship than with the postseason on deck.
"I told the guys at the beginning of the year that we're going to take some lumps early," Hite said. "But we've got to be peaking at the right time. That's exactly what we're doing right now."
Cosby held a 2-1 lead after the first. Jellico scored on a two-out triple and base error in the top half. The Eagles got on the board with a one-out RBI triple from Cowles, and a sacrifice RBI on a groundout from Brad Warden.
The Eagles added a run in second, as Hunter Workman reached on a two-out RBI single. They left the inning with a pair of runners stranded in scoring position.
Jellico pushed four runs across in the top half of the third. After loading the bases with out out, the Blue Devils brought two in on a single. The final two took advantage of miscues in the infield to take a 5-3 advantage into the bottom half of the frame.
Cosby reclaimed the lead to close the inning. Cowles and Warden each got on, and both got across on passed balls to tie the game. Samuel Reece put the Eagles back on top with a sacrifice RBI groundout to make it a 6-5 game going to the fourth.
Jellico went down in order the next two innings. Cosby added a run in each of the next two innings to lead 8-5 going to the sixth.
Dillon Huff picked up a sacrifice RBI in the fourth, and Reece made it a three-run game with an RBI single in the fifth.
The Blue Devils loaded the bases with no outs to start the sixth, but only pushed one across on a bases-loaded walk.
Holding an 8-6 lead in the bottom of the inning, the Eagles put two runners on with one out. Looking to add to their advantage, both were stranded as the game aged to the final inning.
Jellico put a runner on and moved him to third, but Cowles and the Eagles defense stranded him and picked up the two-run victory.
With the regular season drawing to an end, Cosby has its sights set on making a postseason run. After Wednesday's victory, the program is looking to build momentum and get hot at just the right time.
"The good thing about postseason baseball is everyone has a punchers chance," Hite said. "There's not a team in this district that we can't compete with. Why not us? That's the motto I want to stick with these guys. Why can't we go make some noise?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.