KODAK—It's better than a loss, but still not the result the Newport Fighting Cocks had hoped for.
Newport settled for its second tie of the season on Wednesday in a 3-3 showing against the Jefferson County Pirates. The Fighting Cocks had to fight back from a two-run deficit to knot the game up in the seventh to avoid their fourth loss of the season.
"A lot better on defense today," Fighting Cocks stand-in coach Alec McCampbell said. "We played a lot better behind our pitcher and limited our mistakes. Our energy was better the whole game. Wanted to get the win, but definitely didn't want to take another loss."
Wednesday's matchup wraps up McCampbell's three-game stint with the team. He helped guide Newport (1-3-2) to a pair of ties, and only suffered one loss as the team's head man.
"This was an exciting three games for sure," McCampbell said. "All three were close. No wins unfortunately, but it was a pleasure to be able to do this. It means a lot (Andy Chrisman) had the trust in me to come do this. It's been an honor to do this and it's definitely a career I want to pursue."
Hunter White had another exceptional outing for the Fighting Cocks, backing up his performance against Kodak the night before.
White came in to relieve Bradyn Long to start the sixth inning. He struck out three and stranded runs on third base in each of his innings of work. White also brought in the tying run on a soft grounder in the top of the seventh that he narrowly beat the throw to first on.
"Hunter's got wheels. Period." McCampbell said. "He came in and did exactly what we needed. Bradyn gave us a great start, but Hunter was exactly what we needed to close this out."
Long's return to the mound was a successful one. Against his former team, the Jefferson County (2-3-2) transfer struck out eight in his five innings of work.
"Bradyn gave us a great start and set the tone," McCampbell said. "We both transferred in from Jefferson County. That fueled him. From the very first pitch he was on and it showed, for sure."
Newport left a run stranded in the first, allowing Jefferson County to get out to a quick 1-0 lead.
Two-out hitting was kind to the Pirates, as back-to-back singles led to the game's first run off an RBI single lined to center by Tanner Woods.
The Fighting Cocks came back with a run of their own in the top half of the second. After being issued a pair of walks, Josh Ellis grounded a ball through the second base gap and into centerfield for an RBI single. Allen worked his way out of a jam to get to the bottom half, though, retiring the side with a pair of Newport runners still on base.
Jefferson County reclaimed the lead in the bottom half, as a bloop single into shallow centerfield netted Hunter Hanson an RBI. After Hanson's one-out punch, Long struck out the side through the next two batters to hold the Pirates to a one-run lead.
Newport's next two halves of the inning weren't kind, as the Fighting Cocks were retired in order in both the third and fourth frames. Long stranded a Jefferson County runner on third to end the third, but the Pirates would add to their lead before the end of the fourth.
Long issued a leadoff walk to start the bottom half of the fourth, but secured two outs despite the Pirates' lone base runner stealing second. When Drew Potts made his move for third, Newport missed on the pickoff attempt, allowing Potts to round third and score to give Jefferson County a 3-1 lead.
Desperately needing a run with the innings winding down, Long helped himself at the plate with an RBI double driven into deep left field on a two-out shot.
Ellis and Kabett Brown each got on with singles to start the inning. Long's hit was enough to get Ellis across the plate, but Brown was gunned down at the plate as the Fighting Cocks got aggressive in trying to knot the score in the fifth.
Newport held Jefferson County scoreless in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, stranding a runner on third in each of the frames. After going down in order in the top half of the sixth, it was up to the bottom of the order to find a run and keep the game going in the seventh.
Allen remained strong on the mound, striking out the first two batters and looking to end it quickly. However, he walked Brown and would have to face the top of the order for Newport to get the final out.
"As soon as we got Kabett on I knew we were going to have a chance," McCampbell said. "We had the top of the order coming up, and that was our best opportunity to at least get the tying run in."
Brown stole his way around to third during White's batting appearance. With the tying run just a short jaunt away, White hit a soft grounder that bounced just outside the box, and narrowly beat the throw at first to bring Brown in for the tying score.
Jefferson County changed pitchers and quickly got the final out. It, again, put a runner on third with two outs, but White worked his way out of the jam to finish the game and evade another loss for the Fighting Cocks.
Newport returns to action on Monday with a 5 p.m. first pitch against the South-Doyle Knights. The Fighting Cocks will also be in action on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch against the Gatlinburg Gorillas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.