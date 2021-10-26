Soccer is alive and well in Cocke County.
Using the influence of both high school programs, this year the Cocke County Recreation Department and its director, Scottie Thornton, helped form the first ever middle school soccer program in the county.
The decision was a collaboration by Cocke County and Cosby high school athletic directors, A.C. Willis and Will Lewis, as well as high school soccer coaches, Tim Moss and Mikayla Gregg-Metzdorf, in an effort to boost development of student athletes in the county on the verge of going on to play at the high school level.
James Groat, former assistant and head coach of the Cosby boys’ and girls’ high school soccer programs, was tabbed to lead the program in its first year, and helped it finish with a second-place standing in the East Tennessee United Region with a final record of 7-6-1.
“First off this would have never happened if it wasn’t for Scottie Thorton giving us this chance and the county coaches and AD’s coming together to give us a home field to play on,” Groat said. “So many people came together to help make this happen, and these special young ladies represented this county well.”
The team recently wrapped up its season at the region tournament, where it took down the top seed in the bracket, Oneida, before finishing runner-up in the tourney to close out its inaugural season.
Although 2021 was the first year for the Cocke County/Cosby United soccer program, it hit the ground running despite facing several up-hill battles.
For starters, the team fielded just three eighth graders, the team allowed fourth and fifth grade girls to come out for the team, as well. On top of that, they challenged teams above them in the age bracket, which typically boasted full rosters of middle schoolers and more eighth graders, to help expedite the growth of the girls that will be the future of soccer in the county.
“Playing up humbles you, tests you and defines you,” Groat said. “Playing up showed us we can beat anyone we line up against, but chasing wins is not what this team is about. It’s about getting ready for the next level. Too many coaches chase wins in youth sports, when instead we should be preparing them for what’s next.”
The team graduates three eighth graders, all of which were instrumental in its success in its first season.
Layla Bradley, Kate Raines and Katie Murray will all move up to the high school level next season, and it’s Groat’s hope that this season of middle school soccer will have them better prepared for what to expect when they don a Cosby or Cocke County high school soccer uniform in 2022.
“It’s emotional to say goodbye to any of these kids, but it’s important to me that they go on to succeed at what they do next,” Groat said. “Not only as a player, but a student and a human being. Seeing these kids go on to be great at anything is everything for me.”
