MORRISTOWN—The postseason is the most difficult time of year for coaches and players alike.
A time of year where wins are everything and results are a must, the Cocke County Lady Red nearly forged a cinderella type run this week.
After topping Morristown West in five sets to stave off elimination and make the final semifinal matchup of the District 2-AAA Tournament, an exhausted Lady Red just ran out of steam in a season-ending loss to Jefferson County.
As the fourth seed in the tourney, Cocke County (13-9) took down No. 3 seed Morristown West in a five-set thriller, 3-2 (22-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 16-14) in the night's first elimination matchup, but had to immediately turn around and play No. 2 seed Jefferson County, who fell 3-0 to top seed Morristown East to start the evening.
The Lady Patriots took advantage of an exhausted Lady Red for a 3-0 (25-22, 25-10, 25-12) win in straight sets to advance to Thursday's district title match.
"The girls did an amazing job getting the win against (Morristown) West," CCHS coach Heather Williams said. "They gave it all they had. Played very well and I couldn't ask for more. They have so much heart and want to win.
"They came out strong against Jefferson County, too. As it went by they were definitely tired, both mentally and physically."
Cocke County entered Wednesday's slate already at a disadvantage. Not only would it have to overcome playing a minimum of four games in three days if it wanted to extend its season, but would have to do so with limited personnel.
The Lady Red took the floor with just eight players available — two substitutes — and down a starter as senior Savannah Groth was out with an apparent injury.
Rather than allow those issues be an excuse, the team elevated its play in a must-win scenario.
McKenzie Stuart filled Groth's spot on the floor. Earning her most crucial varsity minutes in a high-pressure spot, she rose to the moment and gave her coach a performance to look forward to for seasons ahead.
"McKenzie helped us tremendously in the game against West," Williams said. "She subbed in (for Groth) and has very few times touched a varsity floor. Her serving was phenomenal and kept us in that game."
Stuart closed her night with two kills, five blocks and five aces between both games.
The night could've quickly gotten away from the Lady Red after blowing a late lead in the first set against Morristown West, but the performances of Paige Niethammer and Shayna Williams wouldn't allow them to bow out early.
Niethammer seemingly willed CCHS to a win in its first match of the night. She had 24 kills in the win over the Lady Trojans, nine of which came in the fourth set to force a winner-take-all fifth frame.
Niethammer also had the match-winning kill in the fifth set, and added 25 blocks to her stat line in the win over Morristown West. She finished the night with 30 kills and 32 blocks between the two matches.
If Niethammer didn't clean it up for Cocke County, Shayna Williams was there to take care of it.
In the win over the Lady Trojans she had 10 kills and 18 blocks. In total she finished the night with 14 kills and 30 blocks.
"Paige is very good at the net. She dominates the middle," Heather Williams said. "Shayna is a very solid player, especially to be a freshman."
While the season didn't end in the manner first-year coach Heather Williams had hoped, she has plenty to look forward to after the way 2021 finished.
Cocke County went from a team that took many lumps early in the season, and turned into a threat to play long into the postseason. The year played into a minor miracle when considering Heather Williams was introduced as the team's newest coach barely a month before the season started.
Now, with so much of the roster returning for 2022, expectations will be high going into her second season.
"I've loved coaching this group," Heather Williams said. "They've seen the lowest of lows and really worked their way up. We were getting killed at the beginning of the year, but made adjustments with our lineup to put them in positions they play their best in. They've learned to trust me, and each other, and I think that made a huge difference.
"We will miss Camryn and Savannah. They played humungous roles in our team this year, but I have a lot of young girls that are ready to step up and I'm excited for the future."
