Playing its first game in program history as the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the country, the Tennessee baseball team defeated Western Carolina, 11-1, for its 16th consecutive victory, tying the program record that was set back in 1994.
With superb play in all three phases of the game, the Volunteers (24-1, 6-0 SEC) recorded their sixth game this season scoring in double-digits and conceding one run or fewer. The electric Big Orange offense scoreD 10 or more runs for the 15th time this year.
On the mound, UT pitchers punched out 15 Western Carolina hitters, marking the fifth time this season the staff finished a game with 15 or more strikeouts. Only allowing one run, the team lowered its combined ERA to 1.86. Entering the day, the Vols were the only club in the country with ERA under two. The Vols also did not walk a batter for the third time this season.
