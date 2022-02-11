The Cosby Lady Eagles improved to 5-0 in district play Thursday evening with a win over the Lady Pirates of Washburn. The win locked up the one seed for Cosby in the upcoming 1A District 2 tournament.
A tie game at the half led to some heated exchanges in the third quarter that lit a fire under the Lady Eagles. Four technical fouls were called in the quarter with three going against the Lady Eagles.
Cosby locked in on defense and created nine Washburn turnovers to open up a large lead. The score was 29-28 Cosby when the last technical foul was called.
Creating easy baskets off the turnovers allowed Cosby to go on a 22-2 run to put the game away. The Lady Eagles defeated Hancock County Friday evening to finish off a perfect district slate.
