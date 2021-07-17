With dead period in the books, both Cocke County and Cosby high school football programs were back on the field and back to work on Tuesday.
The two programs even got some work in on the same field, as they were each participants in 7-on-7 scrimmages at Larry Williams Stadium. Both were joined by nearby Division II institution, The King’s Academy.
Tuesday marked the second day back from the mandated TSSAA dead period for teams across the state. From now through mid-August the mad dash is on for programs to gear up for kickoff of the 2021 season, which is just over a month away.
