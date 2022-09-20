NGS wins Cocke County Elementary Volleyball Tournament By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Pictured are the All-Tournament selections from last week’s varsity elementary volleyball tournament at Parrottsville. Submitted The Parrottsville elementary volleyball team, pictured here, finished second at last week’s tournament. Submitted The Newport Grammar School volleyball team, pictured here, finished first overall at last week’s tournament. Submitted The Smoky Mountain Elementary volleyball team, pictured here, finished third at last week’s tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last week, Parrottsville Elementary hosted this year’s Cocke County Elementary Volleyball Tournament.The host school finished in second place, with Smoky Mountain Elementary notching third place and Newport Grammar taking first place overall.Northwest Elementary received the Sportsmanship Award, and Courtney Howington from Bridgeport was named Coach of the Year.In the JV Tournament, NGS took first place with Parrottsville coming in second.The varsity All-Tournament team is as follows:NGS — Ellie Proffit, Karmine Shropshire, Meredith Grooms, Hailey LoweryParrottsville — Mallory Nease, Hannah Fisher, Georgia KnightSmoky Mountain — Kassie DavisEdgemont — Aubrey MillerCenterview — Abigail FlowersBridgeport — Matisse BibleNorthwest — Belinda TorresNote: special thanks to Leigh Anne Kickliter for submitting information. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elementary Parrottsville Tournament Sport Bridgeport Northwest Elementary Volleyball Tournament Varsity Parrottsville Elementary Cocke County Team Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
