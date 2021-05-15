NEWPORT—The bond the Stinnett family has with Carson-Newman University continues to grow stronger.
Cocke County senior David Stinnett made his collegiate proclamation shortly before his final season in a Cocke County baseball uniform began, announcing he’d continue to the family legacy by attending Carson-Newman and joining the Eagles’ baseball program for the 2022 season.
“I’m thankful to my coaches and teammates that have helped me along the way,” Stinnett said. “It’s definitely not a lonely process. It takes a lot of people to help you out and teach you things. I’m very blessed to have been surrounded by the people I have that have helped get to this point.
“Coach Andy Chrisman and coach Larry Simcox have been a big help in my development over the years. (Simcox) has helped me grow in the game and I’m incredibly thankful for him.” — — hits with him at least once a week. Helped David develop at persistent rate with Simcox.
Simcox, a former assistant that served two stints as a coach for the University of Tennessee baseball team, played a large role behind the scenes in Stinnett’s development.
The two would meet at least once a week, and Chrisman noted how their work helped Stinnett progress at a persistent rate in his four years with CCHS.
With his signing, Stinnett becomes the third generation in his family to attend C-N, strengthening the strong bond his family has long held with the local institution for many years.
“It’s become like a family tradition for us,” Stinnett said. “My family went there, it’s close to home and just seemed like the natural pick for me to further my baseball career. I think it’s a great fit for me and I’m excited to go there.
“I know it makes my parents happy to see me follow in their footsteps. Both my parents went there. It probably means more to them, now, but once I graduate I think it’ll mean even more to me in the future.”
While Stinnett will continue on a family legacy at the nearby campus in Mossy Creek, his signing continues a resurgence in CCHS baseball members getting opportunities to play at the next level.
In just the last three years Chrisman has seen five players off to the collegiate ranks, with Stinnett marking the fifth such member of that fraternity.
“I think it already puts a program under a spotlight to have sent as many as we have to the next level the last few years, but does even more so to send one to a school like Carson-Newman,” Chrisman said. “I think it says we’ve got our program designed to get players to the next level. We want to put them in situations to succeed and get as many opportunities as they can.”
Although not everyone winds up at a college so close to home, Chrisman still likes to make every attempt to get out and see his guys competing in the collegiate ranks.
With Stinnett remaining close to Cocke County, that shouldn’t be an issue for the head man of the Fighting Cocks.
“Having Carson-Newman in our backyard will make for some nice, short trips to go see one of my guys play,” Chrisman said. “It’s always nice to go back to my alma mater at Milligan and watch guys like Alec McCampbell play, but it’s nice to have that convenient option. It’d be nice to see two of the schools we have kids at play each other.”
Stinnett earned his opportunity by coming into Chrisman’s program and competing right away as a freshman.
By his sophomore season he was starting at first base, and has relished the role ever since.
As a senior, Stinnett finished first on the team in batting average — among players with at least more than one plate appearance — with a .354. He also co-led the team in base hits (29), and had 13 RBIs.
He’ll now join a Carson-Newman program that recently completed its season at the annual South Atlantic Conference Tournament with a 27-16 overall record for the year.
While Stinnett will embark on a new journey that continues a family tradition with C-N, he’ll still have family beyond that of his bloodline back at home eagerly cheering him on and keeping a close eye on everything the future holds for him for the years to come.
“When you’re in our baseball family, there’s no such thing as graduation,” Chrisman said. “We continue to support each other beyond the high school game. I’m excited to see David continue to grow and develop, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for him.”
