Cocke County junior Kaden Shropshire putts during the District 2 Tournament at Sevierville Golf Club on Monday, September 20, 2022. Shropshire shot four-under par at 68 and beat co-medalist Alex Broyles from Greeneville in a playoff to clinch his second individual district title in three seasons.
Cocke County golf coach Will Lewis looks on during his team’s performance at the District 2 Tournament at Sevierville Golf Club on Monday, September 20, 2022. The Fighting Cocks advanced to next week’s regional round as a team.
Jake Nichols
Cocke County golfer Ivy Poe hits a shot during the District 2 Tournament at Sevierville Golf Club on Monday, September 20, 2022.
Jake Nichols
SEVIERVILLE — Kaden Shropshire set his feet, angled his putter and tapped the ball just enough on Monday afternoon at Sevierville Golf Club.
Two seconds later, after the ball had disappeared into the cup, Shropshire moved his putter to his left hand and stepped into a Tiger-esque fist pump.
He had just beaten Greeneville standout Alex Broyles to clinch his second District 2 Tournament title in three seasons. The first occurred in Shropshire’s freshman season.
With the win at four-under par and 68 overall, Shropshire also doubled down on his IMAC Tournament title last week — where he shot three-under for another 68.
For Shropshire, the key now is to not get too excited before regional play after posting two great scores in a row. But he’s still going to cherish this one — and will make sure Broyles is aware of it, too.
“Alex and I are closer than I am with any of the other (Greeneville) guys,” said Shropshire. “We practice together, we work off each other a lot. He knows he’ll probably hear about this one for a couple weeks.”
“To even be in the same conversation as Alex is a compliment,” added Shropshire, who said that he thinks he and Broyles — a Tennessee Tech commitment — would split wins at five and five if they were to face off 10 times.
They were certainly neck and neck on Monday, with Shropshire finishing first before Broyles tied the score to force the playoff.
“I made the mistake of celebrating a little too much when I came off 18 green,” said Shropshire. “I went back out to watch, he told me he was 3-under, and he birdies 18. I was like, ‘Crap,’ and knew I’d have to go back out.
“Obviously there were nerves. But I pulled it together mentally. And it went well.”
Shropshire’s tee-off during the extra round rolled uphill a bit, finding its way into the grass slightly above the green.
But after an excellent shot, the junior was left putting his way to an impression of Tiger Woods.
“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to hit it that close,” said Shropshire. “Played that exactly how I wanted to.”
Only then could Shropshire and his family celebrate, with his parents wrapping him in back-to-back hugs.
“Proud momma,” summarized Shropshire’s mother, Tiffany, with tears in her eyes.
Teammate Ivy Poe — who similarly idolizes Woods, even to the extent that he uses a fuzzy Tiger head cover — raised his arms high and embraced Shropshire.
Poe finished fourth on Saturday, breaking another tie to notch the slot after Shropshire finished his own day.
Unbeknownst to Shropshire and Poe when they embraced, however, both had more golf left to play on Monday.
Following Poe’s win in what was thought to be the final playoff of the day, everyone returned to the clubhouse to find that there was one more tie to break — this one between two teams, Cocke County and Morristown East, who were tied for third at the end of the final groups.
CCHS came out on top in the team playoff, putting all four golfers — Shropshire, Poe, Rowland and Bowman — into next week’s Region 1-AA Tournament in Elizabethton.
