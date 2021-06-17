Tennessee Athletics is celebrating the baseball team’s College World Series berth by hosting a “Big Orange Watch Party” Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the Volunteers’ opening game against Virginia.
Admission is free for all fans. The stadium’s front gate opens at 1 p.m. ET, and first pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET. Free parking is available in the G16 garage and all other lots around the stadium.
The ESPN2 game broadcast will be shown live on the stadium videoboard, and Coca-Cola products will be available for purchase. Fans are encouraged to bring their own snacks into the venue, but coolers, glass bottles and alcohol are prohibited during the family-friendly event.
